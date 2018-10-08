Premier League transfer roundup: £200 million PL superstar dreams of Madrid move as Blancos eye another £200 million attacker and more - October 8, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! With every passing window, the clubs in England just outdo themselves with lavish spending. The winter season is usually quieter than the summer but that’s never the case with the rumour mill.

And so without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Wenger to Manchester United?

Or at least that is what Paul Merson believes to be a good idea. The most talked about issue in the Premier League right now is the job security – or lack thereof – of Jose Mourinho.

He might have won his last encounter against Newcastle 3-2 after being 2-0 down but it seemingly hasn’t reduced the number of rumours that push him out of the club. And if that is the case, in the end, Arsene Wenger could be a good replacement according to Paul Merson.

While Merson doesn’t advocate the sacking of the former Real Madrid manager – claiming "I wouldn't sack him" – he seems to be of the belief that Wenger would be a good choice because he won’t be demanding for a lot of money to sign players.

"Seriously, that's not the worst idea in the world," he was quoted as saying. "You've got to look at what Wenger did.

"You don't have to go out and buy £70m and £80m players with some of the gems he's got over time.

"It's not a bad shout. Sometimes you just need a fresh start."

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman has stated that the current roster of Manchester United don’t have the quality to succeed in the Premiership.

The former midfield wizard went as far as claiming that the Red Devils are actually half a dozen players short of being a quality top four side, which might be a bit of an exaggerated opinion.

“I still don't think they've got enough to climb the table to satisfy everyone here," he said.

“I really don’t. I don’t think they are good enough.

“They are still five or six players away from being anywhere near the top four sides from what I’ve seen recently.”

