Premier League Transfer Rumours: Tottenham want Real Madrid midfielder

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 105 // 22 May 2019, 23:12 IST

Dani Ceballos- Real Madrid CF -

What is the story?

It has been claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

In case you didn't know...

Ceballos joined Real Madrid from Real Betis back in 2017. Despite Real Madrid having star midfielders such as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in their squad, Ceballos managed to make his mark this season, making 34 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The 2018-19 season was a poor one for Real Madrid, who were knocked out of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, while finishing third in La Liga with 68 points from 38 matches, a staggering 19 points afrift of champions Barcelona.

Ceballos is a central midfielder, who can also play in an attacking role. Having scored three goals in La Liga this season, he has caught the eyes of several clubs.

On the other hand, Tottenham are enjoying another extraordinary season under the management of Mauricio Pochettino. They have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League final. Spurs gathered 71 points from 38 league games which saw them finish the 2018-19 Premier League campaign in the fourth position, thereby qualifying for next season's Champions League.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily AS, Tottenham Hotspur want Ceballos in north London next season. The report also has states that the deal could help Real Madrid to unlock Christian Eriksen's move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spurs star has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital for a while now. The same report claimes that Ceballos is unhappy at his current club and wants to leave Los Blancos in the summer transfer window.

Rumour Possibility: 6/10

AS is a reliable source when it comes to Real Madrid related news and rumours. The deal could help both Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. The Spanish giants, who are eager to challenge for trophies next season, would get a player of Eriksen's calibre, while Ceballos could find the perfect club to showcase his talents on a more consistent basis.

What's next?

Tottenham Hotspur will play the Champions League final against Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on 1st June.