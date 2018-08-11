Premier League's Top Transfers XI

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay

Alisson

In a move designed to end disruption and allow English clubs to focus on their football, Premier League clubs had agreed to close the summer transfer window before the start of the 2018-19 season.

The said transfer window ended last night and the Premier League squads for the 2018-19 season are locked. From Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers making full use of the window in strengthening their squads to Newcastle and Manchester United struggling to make big signings, this window has seen it all. A fun trivia, Tottenham Hotspurs became the only club in Premier League history to not sign a single player during the Summer Transfer Window.

Without much delay, let's take a look at how the best eleven comprising of such transferred players would look like:

(Note: Only players coming from foreign leagues into the Premier League have been counted. As such, players like Riyad Mahrez won't be considered as he switched from one PL club to another.)

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker ( AS Roma to Liverpool FC, £67 million)

Alisson Becker's transfer to Liverpool broke the record for most expensive goalkeeper ever. The record was held previously by Manchester City's Ederson Morales who was transferred from Benfica for £35 million (although Gianluigi Buffon holds the record if the currency used is Euros instead of Pounds). However, the transfer record was broken a mere 4 weeks later when Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga for a whopping £71 million from Bilbao.

Born in Brazil, Alisson started his career in his hometown club Internacional. He made his debut in 2013 at the age of 21 and was signed by AS Roma in the summer of 2016. After being used in Cup matches and Champions League matches for a season, Alisson finally broke into Roma's first team during the 2017-18 season after the departure of Wojciech Szczesny. In an impressive season, Alisson kept 22 clean sheets in 37 games and led his club to a 3rd place finish in the Serie A and a semi-final exit in the Champions League. A feat Roma hadn't achieved since 1984.

His performances for his club also earned him a spot in Brazil's first team and he went on to play every minute of Brazil's 2018 World Cup campaign. He was also named in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League squad of the season.

Signed by Liverpool when they desperately needed some strength between the sticks, we can certainly hope for greater things to come from this young Brazillian. Just 25 years of age and already considered one of the best Goalkeepers in the world, it will be a delight to see him in the world's best league.

