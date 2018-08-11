Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League's Top Transfers XI

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.20K   //    11 Aug 2018, 15:22 IST

Liverpool v S.S.C Napoli - Pre Season Friendly
Alisson

In a move designed to end disruption and allow English clubs to focus on their football, Premier League clubs had agreed to close the summer transfer window before the start of the 2018-19 season.

The said transfer window ended last night and the Premier League squads for the 2018-19 season are locked. From Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers making full use of the window in strengthening their squads to Newcastle and Manchester United struggling to make big signings, this window has seen it all. A fun trivia, Tottenham Hotspurs became the only club in Premier League history to not sign a single player during the Summer Transfer Window.

Without much delay, let's take a look at how the best eleven comprising of such transferred players would look like:

(Note: Only players coming from foreign leagues into the Premier League have been counted. As such, players like Riyad Mahrez won't be considered as he switched from one PL club to another.)

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker ( AS Roma to Liverpool FC, £67 million)

Alisson Becker's transfer to Liverpool broke the record for most expensive goalkeeper ever. The record was held previously by Manchester City's Ederson Morales who was transferred from Benfica for £35 million (although Gianluigi Buffon holds the record if the currency used is Euros instead of Pounds). However, the transfer record was broken a mere 4 weeks later when Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga for a whopping £71 million from Bilbao.

Born in Brazil, Alisson started his career in his hometown club Internacional. He made his debut in 2013 at the age of 21 and was signed by AS Roma in the summer of 2016. After being used in Cup matches and Champions League matches for a season, Alisson finally broke into Roma's first team during the 2017-18 season after the departure of Wojciech Szczesny. In an impressive season, Alisson kept 22 clean sheets in 37 games and led his club to a 3rd place finish in the Serie A and a semi-final exit in the Champions League. A feat Roma hadn't achieved since 1984.

His performances for his club also earned him a spot in Brazil's first team and he went on to play every minute of Brazil's 2018 World Cup campaign. He was also named in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League squad of the season.

Signed by Liverpool when they desperately needed some strength between the sticks, we can certainly hope for greater things to come from this young Brazillian. Just 25 years of age and already considered one of the best Goalkeepers in the world, it will be a delight to see him in the world's best league.



1 / 12 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Naby Keita Alisson Becker Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Premier League Teams
Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League 2018-19: Incoming Transfers XI
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top Five Premier League Transfer Signings so far
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Bargain Signings By Premier League Sides
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Golden Boot Contenders for English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Reasons to be excited for the new...
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
4 teams to watch out for in the upcoming Premier League...
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by rival clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT MAN LEI
2 - 1
 Manchester United vs Leicester City
FT NEW TOT
1 - 2
 Newcastle vs Tottenham
16' AFC CAR
0 - 0
 AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
15' FUL CRY
0 - 0
 Fulham vs Crystal Palace
16' HUD CHE
0 - 0
 Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
16' WAT BRI
0 - 0
 Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Tomorrow LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us