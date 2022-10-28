Premier League TV schedule: Where to watch Manchester United vs West Ham and other weekend fixtures in USA?

After a pulsating week of European action, the Premier League is set to resume this week with just three matchdays left until the FIFA World Cup break.

Arsenal are looking to maintain their spot at the top of the table as they take on bottom club Nottingham Forest on Sunday (October 30). The Gunners could be knocked off their perch by the time they take on the newly-promoted outfit, as Manchester City face Leicester the day before.

Squawka @Squawka Only two teams have beaten Arsenal across all competitions this season:



◉ Man Utd

◉ PSV



Ruud van Nistelrooy understood the assignment. Only two teams have beaten Arsenal across all competitions this season:◉ Man Utd◉ PSVRuud van Nistelrooy understood the assignment. https://t.co/Zt6kFuJALA

Elsewhere in England, Manchester United will be aiming to maintain their top four push when they play West Ham United at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their previous four Premier League encounters. Casemiro's last-gasp header against Chelsea last weekend earned them a point at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues face a trip to Graham Potter's old stomping ground as they visit Brighton & Hove Albion. Meanwhile, Liverpool will be hoping to kick start their stuttering start to the campaign as they play Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit eighth in this bizarre Premier League season after 11 games. They sit five points above 17th-placed Leicester, but five points behind Newcastle United in fourth.

However, what time are the clashes taking place this weekend? Plus, how can viewers in the U.K. and the USA catch all the action?

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Great team effort and a good victory. We stand together. Let’s go, United! Great team effort and a good victory. We stand together. Let’s go, United! 💪🏽 https://t.co/GnjAR3oM3s

How to watch/stream the Premier League games this weekend and what time do the encounters take place?

As ever in the UK, the Saturday 3 pm blackout means plenty of this weekend's clashes will be broadcast. Five games are set to take place at that time, an unusually high number in this era.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., Peacock streaming services have the right to show the majority of games on Saturday. Manchester United and Arsenal, who both play on Sunday due to their Europa League commitments this week, will be both be available to watch on the USA network.

Here is a full list of fixtures for this week's round:

Fixture Date and Kickoff Time (USA, EST) USA Stream/Channel UK Kickoff time Channel/Stream Leicester City vs Manchester City Saturday, 07:30 am USA Network 12:30pm BT Sport Crystal Palace vs Southampton Saturday, 10:00 am Peacock Premium 15:00 N/A Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Saturday, 10:00 am Peacock Premium 15:00 N/A AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Saturday, 10:00 am Peacock Premium 15:00 N/A Brighton vs Chelsea Saturday, 10:00 am Peacock Premium 15:00 N/A Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Saturday, 10:00 am Peacock Premium 15:00 N/A Fulham vs Everton Saturday, 12:30pm NBC, Peacock Premium 17:30 Sky Sports Liverpool vs Leeds United Saturday, 14:45 USA Network 19:45 Sky Sports Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Sunday, 10:00am USA Network 14:00 N/A Manchester United vs West Ham United Sunday, 12:15pm USA Network 16:15 Sky Sports

Poll : 0 votes