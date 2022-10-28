Premier League TV schedule: Where to watch Manchester United vs West Ham and other weekend fixtures in USA?

After a pulsating week of European action, the Premier League is set to resume this week with just three matchdays left until the FIFA World Cup break.
Arsenal are looking to maintain their spot at the top of the table as they take on bottom club Nottingham Forest on Sunday (October 30). The Gunners could be knocked off their perch by the time they take on the newly-promoted outfit, as Manchester City face Leicester the day before.
Elsewhere in England, Manchester United will be aiming to maintain their top four push when they play West Ham United at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their previous four Premier League encounters. Casemiro's last-gasp header against Chelsea last weekend earned them a point at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues face a trip to Graham Potter's old stomping ground as they visit Brighton & Hove Albion. Meanwhile, Liverpool will be hoping to kick start their stuttering start to the campaign as they play Leeds United.
Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit eighth in this bizarre Premier League season after 11 games. They sit five points above 17th-placed Leicester, but five points behind Newcastle United in fourth.
However, what time are the clashes taking place this weekend? Plus, how can viewers in the U.K. and the USA catch all the action?
How to watch/stream the Premier League games this weekend and what time do the encounters take place?
As ever in the UK, the Saturday 3 pm blackout means plenty of this weekend's clashes will be broadcast. Five games are set to take place at that time, an unusually high number in this era.
Meanwhile, in the U.S., Peacock streaming services have the right to show the majority of games on Saturday. Manchester United and Arsenal, who both play on Sunday due to their Europa League commitments this week, will be both be available to watch on the USA network.
Here is a full list of fixtures for this week's round: