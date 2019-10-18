Premier League Weekend Preview | EPL Schedule | Gameweek 9

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp face each other in the game of the weekend

The Premier League is ready to entice us with another fascinating weekend of football that features 8 games on Saturday, 1 game on Sunday and 1 game on Monday.

Everton kick off the weekend’s action by welcoming West Ham United to Goodison Park in an early kick-off on Saturday. The Toffees are going through a torrid time in the Premier League and head to the game at 18th place with 5 defeats already in their first 8 games. The Hammers, on the other hand, are 8th in the table and will be confident of securing 3 vital away points.

Next up, the Premier League sees 6 games with simultaneous kick-off on Saturday. All eyes will be on Mauricio Pochettino when Tottenham Hotspur play host to Watford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Argentinean is under mountainous pressure after his team succumbed to their third defeat of the league season, at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion. Pochettino will be desperate for a turnaround against a Watford side who are yet to win a game this season and are bottom of the table.

Mauricio Pochettino

In another game that kicks off at the same time, Chelsea entertain Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard’s wards are attracting a lot of attention after an impressive run of games that sees the Blues at 5th position in the league.

Newcastle United might be 16th in the table but are coming off a surprising victory over Manchester United, which gives the game a very exciting edge.

At about the same time, Burnley visit the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City for a game that sees No. 7 take on No. 4. Brendan Rodgers’ team has been going from strength to strength this season, but their mettle will be tested against an equally potent Burnley side.

The other games that kick off at the same time are Brighton and Hove Albion’s visit to Villa Park to face Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Southampton at the Molineux Stadium and Norwich City’s trip to Dean Court to face Bournemouth.

The final game of Saturday sees Manchester City travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. The reigning champions are already on the back foot this season, as they are 8 points behind league leaders Liverpool after 8 games.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola cannot afford any more slip-ups, but Crystal Palace, currently 6th in the table, could prove to be a tough nut to crack.

Sunday has only one game and it is a blockbuster in every sense of the term. Manchester United welcome arch-rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford, for a game that will see two clubs on contrasting routes clashing against each other.

While Liverpool are currently top of the pile and have won all of their 8 games in the league, Manchester United are 12th. The Red Devils have slipped dangerously down the table and are expected to offer very little resistance to a rampant Liverpool attack.

However, Manchester United have traditionally performed well with their backs to the wall, so you just cannot rule the Red Devils out.

The football weekend ends with Arsenal’s trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Monday night. The Gunners are 3rd on the table but have the pack breathing down their necks. Unai Emery will be looking to secure an away victory to stay in the top four by the end of the weekend.

With three action-packed days of football ahead, Matchday 9 looks ready to immerse Premier League fans into an epic fest. Make sure you join us as we bring you the best analysis and reviews from the games here at Sportskeeda.

Premier League fixtures

Saturday, 19 October 2019

Everton vs West Ham United – 05:00 pm

Aston Villa vs Brighton and Hove Albion – 07:30 pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford – 07:30 pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton – 07:30 pm

Chelsea vs Newcastle United – 07:30 pm

Bournemouth vs Norwich City – 07:30 pm

Leicester City vs Burnley – 07:30 pm

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City – 10:00 pm

Sunday, 20 October 2019

Manchester United vs Liverpool – 09:00 pm

Monday, 21 October 2019

Sheffield United vs Arsenal – 00:30 am (22nd October in India)

Note: All timings are in IST.