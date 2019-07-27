Premier League: Why Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the most important signing for Manchester United this summer

Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

After a series of haggles between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, Aaron Wan-Bissaka finally secured a move to Old Trafford for a reported fee of £50m.

The youngster enjoyed a successful last season, aiding the Eagles in attaining 12 Premier League clean sheets - the sixth highest in the 2018-19 campaign. Nicknamed Spider for his long legs, Wan-Bissaka's perfectly timed lunging tackles have left fans everywhere in awe.

His pre-season performances have already provided a solid look to Red Devils' defence - which conceded a mammoth 54 goals in the last league season. Only four games into the pre-season, the former Crystal Palace full-back has shored up United's right side.

Wan-Bissaka's defending in 1 v 1 situations makes for attractive viewing too. The man himself has talked about the 'buzz' he gets while tackling opposition players.

Thus far, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have yet to concede in a pre-season game while the England U21 international is on the pitch. It seems Manchester United have resolved their right-back issues and found a long-term candidate in Wan-Bissaka.

Regardless of any further signings the club makes, acquiring the services of Wan-Bissaka is Red Devils' best business this summer.

A genuine crowd-pleaser

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup.

Solskjaer has often talked about the x-factors in his team who could excite the supporters with their playing style. In recent years, Old Trafford has missed a player who could get the fans off their seats. But Wan-Bissaka, despite being a defender, has the required traits to entertain the supporters.

His lunging tackles have already made quite a name for themselves. His flawless defending in a friendly against Inter Milan helped United register a slender 1-0 victory.

Being a winger in his early days, Wan-Bissaka has natural dribbling abilities which help him in retaining the ball in tight areas.

The right-back's defending in 1v1 situations coupled with his languid forward runs make for a real spectacle for the fans. He could help United rediscover the swagger and flair with which they used to play at Old Trafford.

That said, Wan-Bissaka's attacking returns are a little suspect when compared with his compatriot Trent Alexander-Arnold's output. The Liverpool man registered 13 Premier League assists - significantly high when compared to Wan-Bissaka, who managed just three.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

However, Wan-Bissaka's mentality and desire to improve his game could help him bridge the gap with the league's best full-back. Also, Wan-Bissaka will not be as defensively shackled as in his Crystal Palace days, which would allow the youngster to express himself more in the attacking half next season.

For the moment though, it seems clear that Wan-Bissaka joining Manchester United is like manna from heaven for the fans. They would be hoping he makes good on all of his early promise, and turns into a valuable asset for the team in the coming years.