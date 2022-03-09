Premier League XI with most successful tackles so far this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues with the smallest of clubs capable of giving a good fight to the top teams. There is no guarantee of success if a player is not physically up to it.

One aspect that definitely helps, in this case, is the art of tackling. Being a successful tackler is not everyone's cup of tea, especially in England's top division.

The Premier League has some of the finest tacklers

Currently, the Premier League is filled with wonderful players who are capable of fine reading and anticipation. With that comes the skill of effective tackling, which certainly helps a lot in winning the ball back.

Many footballers have been successful in their efforts to tackle a player this season. Here, we take a look at players in different positions who have been the most efficient in this department in the 2021-22 campaign.

Note: All stats are as per WhoScored

Formation : 4-3-1-2

GK: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker has been excellent for Liverpool

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been a reliable figure between the sticks for Liverpool ever since he signed for them in the 2018-19 season from Roma. Alisson Becker's sharp reflexes and amazing shot-stopping abilities have come to the Reds' rescue on several occasions.

Becker has attempted five tackles this season, out of which he has achieved success in three of them. It doesn't come as a surprise as tackling isn't something that comes in handy for a goalkeeper on a regular basis.

RB: Matthew Cash (Aston Villa)

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

One of the most attacking full-backs in the Premier League is Matthew Cash. With his blistering forward-runs and intensity on the right flank, the Polish right-back has been quite useful.

Cash has made 93 tackles this season, out of which 70 have been successful ones. The 24-year-old, if rightly used, could be a very influential player for Aston Villa.

CB: Mohammed Salisu (Southampton)

Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League

Since signing for Southampton in the 2020-21 season from Valladoid, Mohammed Salisu has been quite impressive. The Ghanaian centre-back has read the game amazingly well and put in some fine performances at the back.

Salisu has so far attempted 79 tackles in the league, with 62 of them turning out to be successful. Due to his aggression, the 22-year-old has also been guilty of earning 10 yellow cards so far this campaign.

CB: Ethan Pinnock (Brentford)

Arsenal v Brentford - Premier League

Brentford have had their ups and downs this season after earning promotion to the Premier League last campaign. One of their most impressive performers has been Ethan Pinnock.

The Jamaican centre-back has been quite a reliable figure in the backline. So far, Pinnock has attempted 56 tackles, out of which 45 have been successful ones.

LB: Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace)

Tyrick Mitchell is one of the most talented full-backs in England

Manager Patrick Vieira is doing a wonderful job at Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 season. With a blend of some young and experienced players, the Eagles sit comfortably in 10th position in the league table.

Tyrick Mitchell has been very impressive playing as a left-back and is showing a lot of potential for the future. The 22-year-old has so far made 86 successful tackles out of the 103 that he has attempted.

CM: Christian Norgaard (Brentford)

Christian Norgaard is one of the best midfield performers this season

Christian Norgaard is arguably one of the most underrated players in the Premier League right now. With his defensive abilities, the Danish midfielder is a great asset to have deep in midfield.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



• successful pressures [163]

• tackles + interceptions [158]

• dribblers tackled [40]



Eye-catching debut campaign. In the Premier League this season, Christian Norgaard ranks first for:• successful pressures [163]• tackles + interceptions [158]• dribblers tackled [40]Eye-catching debut campaign. In the Premier League this season, Christian Norgaard ranks first for:• successful pressures [163]• tackles + interceptions [158]• dribblers tackled [40]Eye-catching debut campaign. 🙌 https://t.co/PsHhLBkC91

His interceptions and tackling have been super effective and a delight to watch. Norgaard has attempted 132 tackles this season, out of which 89 have been successful. He has made the most number of successful tackles in the league.

CM: John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa v Leeds United - Premier League

John McGinn is a notorious yet very dynamic box-to-box midfielder. His high energy, amazing passing abilities and intense work-rate make him a valuable asset on the pitch.

His defensive abilities aren't too bad either. The Scottish midfielder has made 67 successful tackles this season. He's also the second-most fouled player in the Premier League, having been on the receiving end 61 times.

CM: Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Declan Rice might move away from West Ham United next summer

The English midfielder just oozes class and top quality. Declan Rice, with his amazing reading of the game and brilliant positioning, has been outstanding for West Ham United.

Squawka Football @Squawka Declan Rice's first half by numbers vs. Man Utd:



100% long pass accuracy

100% take-on success

100% tackle success

100% duels won

33 passes attempted

32 passes completed



One pass away from perfection. 🤩 Declan Rice's first half by numbers vs. Man Utd:100% long pass accuracy100% take-on success100% tackle success100% duels won33 passes attempted32 passes completedOne pass away from perfection. 🤩 https://t.co/OxCzoYvX5o

So far this season, Rice has made 78 interceptions, the highest in the Premier League. His tackles have also been top notch, as he has made 62 successful tackles this campaign.

CAM: Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace)

Conor Gallagher is a very bright prospect for the future

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been a superstar on loan with Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old has so far scored eight goals and registered three assists to his name.

Chelsea Loan Army @CFCLoanArmy_ Conor Gallagher:



“I’m proud of what I’ve done so far. I try to improve each game & help the team as much as I can. If that’s scoring goals, assists, creating chances, tackles, then that’s what it is. I hope I carry on playing well & finish the season as strongly as possible.” Conor Gallagher:“I’m proud of what I’ve done so far. I try to improve each game & help the team as much as I can. If that’s scoring goals, assists, creating chances, tackles, then that’s what it is. I hope I carry on playing well & finish the season as strongly as possible.” https://t.co/uNDPWbceBk

Along with his goal contributions, the Englishman has shown a high work-rate and has helped out his teammates in winning the ball back. Gallagher has successfully won 58 tackles in the Premier League this season despite taking an attacking approach.

LS: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Jarrod Bowen has the second most goal contributions in the league right now

One of West Ham United's most important players in the 2021-22 season has been Jarrod Bowen. The Englishman has so far scored eight times and registered eight assists in the league.

Squawka Football @Squawka



With that injury, it might be over. Jarrod Bowen has played in 79 consecutive Premier League games for West Ham without missing a single one, the longest streak in the club's history.With that injury, it might be over. Jarrod Bowen has played in 79 consecutive Premier League games for West Ham without missing a single one, the longest streak in the club's history.With that injury, it might be over. 😔 https://t.co/O4MaiNHS8w

As productive as he has been in front of goal, Bowen has been of decent help when it comes to the defensive side of the game. The 25-year-old has successfully won 31 tackles this season out of the 57 that he has attempted.

RS: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace v Watford FC - Premier League

Jordan Ayew has been with Crystal Palace for more than three seasons now. The Ghanian attacker has done decently well with the Eagles but he can surely do better.

One part of his game that has never lacked intensity is his work-rate. Ayew constantly chases the ball when out of possession and tries to pressurize the opposition. He has made 33 successful tackles this season, out of the 42 that he has attempted.

Edited by Aditya Singh