Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal's expected lineup against Leicester City

hemantsports FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.16K // 18 Oct 2018, 16:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal Football Team

Arsenal will be hoping to continue their sparkling form in the Premier League when they host Leicester City this Monday. Unai Emery's side is in amazing form having won nine games on the trot in all competitions including six successive victories in the league and without any doubt, the Gunners will look to add another three points to their total when they host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

The Gunners still have some injury concerns especially in the centre back position but despite that fact the Arsenal back four will do everything to secure another clean sheet against Leicester City on Monday.

Let's look at the formation, as well as the personnel Arsenal boss Unai Emery is most likely to opt for.

Unai Emery will most likely opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with the following players in the starting XI.

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno

The summer signing Bernd Leno is expected to start against Leicester on Monday at Emirates Stadium following an injury to Petr Cech, who is expected to be out for 3-4 weeks.

Defenders: Nacho Monreal, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Hector Bellerin

Shkodran Mustafi

Nacho Monreal is expected to start at the left-back position against Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on Monday. He has had seven starts so far this season, in which, he has scored once, and provided one assist.

Shkodran Mustafi is an experienced Premier League defender and will once again he will have to lead the Arsenal back four by example if the Gunners have intentions of earning a clean sheet against Leicester.

Rob holding will most likely partner Shkodran Mustafi at centre-back. The defender has done reasonably well when he has been given the opportunity and he will be looking to cement his place further in the Arsenal starting line up if, expectedly, he takes the field against Leicester City on Monday.

Hector Bellerin should be starting at the right-back against Leicester. His blistering pace could be unsettling for opposing Defenders and he will be rightfully taking his place in the starting lineup for Arsenal.

1 / 2 NEXT