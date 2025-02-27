Preston North End Prediction vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Feb 27, 2025 18:24 GMT
Preston North End v Burnley - Sky Bet Championship - Source: Getty
Preston face Burnley in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Preston North End play Burnley at the Deepdale on Saturday in round five of the FA Cup. Preston have struggled in the Championship and will hope for better luck in the cup.

Ad

They kicked off their cup campaign with a 2-1 home win over Charlton Athletic, with Milutin Osmajic scoring a brace to secure the win for Paul Heckingbottom's side. They then beat League One side Wycombe Wanderers on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

Burnley, meanwhile, opened their cup campaign with a 3-1 win at Reading before beating Premier League side Southampton 1-0 in the fourth round. Marcus Edwards came off the bench to score the winner on his club debut.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Preston North End vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 141 competitive meetings between Preston and Burnley, who trail 56-55.
  • There have been 30 draws between the two teams, including their last two matchups, which ended goalless.
  • The Clarets are undefeated in five competitive games in the fixture since 2016.
  • Preston have failed to score in four of their last five games in the fixture.
  • The Lilywhites last appeared at this stage of the FA Cup in the 2014-15 campaign, while Burnley featured in the fifth round in the 2022-23 season.
Ad

Preston North End vs Burnley Prediction

Preston's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak. They are undefeated at Deepdale since November.

Burnley, meanwhile, are on a 23-game unbeaten run. Their defensive performances off late have been impressive and should spur them to victory.

Prediction: Preston 0-1 Burnley

Preston North End vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of their last five matchups.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी