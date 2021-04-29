Preston North End vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Preston North End and Barnsley will trade tackles at Deepdale on Saturday, with three points on the line in the EFL Championship.

The two sides come into this game off the back of consecutive victories and will be looking to make it three wins in a row.

The hosts were 1-0 victors away to Coventry City last Saturday. A second-half penalty by Alan Browne gave the Lilywhites all three points.

Barnsley defeated Rotterham United on home turf by the same scoreline, with Carlton Morris scoring the match-winner as early as the second minute.

The two sides have little left to play for, with Barnsley having already guaranteed their place in the playoffs. However, they will be seeking a higher finish to end the season on a high.

Preston North End are comfortable in 14th place, having accrued 55 points from 44 games to date.

Preston North End vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

This will be the 60th meeting between the sides and Preston North End have a marginally better record.

The Lancashire outfit have 24 wins and 14 draws to their name, while Barnsley were victorious in 21 previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020 when second-half goals from Alex Mowatt and Victor Adeboyejo helped Barnsley secure a 2-1 comeback victory.

Barnsley have been in fine form, with four wins from their last five games helping them secure their playoff spot. Preston North End have three wins from their last five league matches.

Preston North End form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Barnsley form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Preston North End vs Barnsley Team News

Preston North End

Three players have been sidelined through injury. Daniel Johnson (knock), Declan Rudd (knee) and Patrick Bauer (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for interim manager Frankie McAvoy.

Injuries: Patrick Bauer, Daniel Johnson, Declan Rudd

Suspension: None

Barnsley

Three players have been ruled out for Barnsley. Dominik Frieser (hamstring), Liam Kitching (groin) and Ben Williams (ACL) are unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Valerien Ismael.

Injuries: Ben Williams, Liam Kitching, Dominik Frieser

Suspension: None

Preston North End vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen (GK); Andrew Hughes, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey; Tom Barkhuizen, Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman, Sepp van den Berg; Alan Browne; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Ched Evans

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins (GK); Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik, Toby Sibbiock; Callum Styles, Alex Mowatt, Romal Palmer, Callum Brittain; Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris; Daryl Dike

Preston North End vs Barnsley Prediction

Barnsley are very much the form team in the league and their fine is expected to continue.

Both sides like to play on the front foot but Valerian Ismael's side have been defensively resolute in recent weeks. We are predicting a fairly comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-2 Barnsley