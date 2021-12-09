Preston North End vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Preston North End will welcome Barnsley to Deepdale for an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.
The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers last weekend, with Ben Brereton scoring the match-winner eight minutes into the second half.
Barnsley shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town. Lewis O'Brien and Carlton Morris scored first-half goals to restore parity at fulltime.
The stalemate leaves the South Yorkshire side in the relegation zone, having accrued just 13 points from 21 matches and are eight points from safety. Preston North End are in 18th spot on 25 points.
Preston North End vs Barnsley Head-to-Head
This will be the 61st meeting between the two sides in all competitions. Preston have a slightly better record with 25 wins to their name, Barnsley were victorious on 21 occasions while 14 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.
Their most recent meeting came in May when goals from Jordan Storey and Ched Evans helped Preston North End secure a 2-0 victory on home turf.
Preston North End form guide: L-D-W-L-L
Barnsley form guide: D-D-L-L-L
Preston North End vs Barnsley Team News
Preston North End
Joshua Murphy, Connor Wickham, Tom Barkhuizen, Isaiah Brown and Matthew Olosunde are all unavailable due to fitness issues.
Ched Evans, Sepp van den Berg and Andrew Hughes are doubts for the game. The Lilywhites appointed Ryan Lowe as their new manager.
Injuries: Joshua Murphy, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown, Matthew Olosunde, Tom Barkhuizen
Doubtful: Ched Evans, Sepp van den Berg, Andre Hughes
Suspension: None
Barnsley
Aapo Halme is the only injury concern for the visitors.
Injury: Aapo Halme
Suspension: None
Preston North End vs Barnsley Predicted XI
Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen (GK); Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Patrick Bauer; Greg Cunningham, Josh Earl, Benjamin Whiteman, Ryan Ledson; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Sean Maguire
Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bradley Collins (GK); Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik; Callum Styles, Claudio Gomes, Romal Palmer, Callum Brittain; Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Aaron Leya
Preston North End vs Barnsley Prediction
Neither of the two sides is in the best of form, although Preston North End have been the more consistent team across the season.
Barnsley are favorites to get relegated but the Tykes have experience of avoiding the drop despite the odds being stacked against them. Considering both teams' poor form, a low-scoring game can be expected but we are backing the hosts to emerge triumphant.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Barnsley