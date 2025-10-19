Preston North End vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025

Preston North End will host Birmingham City at Deepdale on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts have had mixed results this season but remain keen on improving on last season's woes and now sit eighth in the league table, just one point shy of the promotion playoff spots.
They suffered a 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, finding themselves two goals down midway through the second half before summer signing Michael Smith came off the bench to halve the deficit in the 78th minute and trigger a frantic finish to the contest.
Birmingham City picked up two wins and a draw in their first three games after promotion, but have since lost their way and will need to make significant improvements if they are to beat the drop.
They were beaten 3-2 on home turf by Hull City last time out, with a brace from Jay Stansfield proving insufficient to secure a result for the Blues, who now find themselves 17th in the table with 12 points.
Preston North End vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 105 meetings between the two clubs. Preston have won 42 of those games while Birmingham have won 38 times, with their other 25 contests ending level.
- The two teams last faced off in a Championship clash last April which the visitors won 1-0 thanks to a second-half strike from Stansfield.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.
- Preston have conceded nine goals in the Championship this season, the joint-third-fewest in the division so far.
- All but one of Birmingham's four league defeats this season have come on the road.
Preston North End vs Birmingham City Prediction
The Lilywhites' latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are one of five teams in the second tier yet to lose at home this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Tuesday's game.
The Blues are winless in their last four matches and have won just one of their last eight. They have struggled for results on the road this season but should have enough to avoid defeat here.
Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Birmingham City
Preston North End vs Birmingham City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES