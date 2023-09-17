Preston North End vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2023 

Preston North End will host Birmingham City at Deepdale on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 English Championship campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a stellar start to their league campaign and will fancy themselves early promotion contenders. They beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 in their last game, with Duane Holmes and Liam Miller getting on the scoresheet in the first half before their opponents scored a consolation goal in the second.

Preston sit atop the league table with 16 points from an obtainable 18 and will now be looking to continue their strong run this week.

Similarly, Birmingham kicked off their league campaign in strong fashion but seem to have dropped off the pace of late. They were beaten 2-0 by Watford in their last league outing, conceding twice in additional time to extend their winless run against the Hornets to six games.

The visitors six sixth in the Championship standings with 11 points from six games. They will be looking to shake off their lastest results and get their campaign back on track on Tuesday.

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 103 meetings between Preston and Birmingham. The hosts have won 41 of those games while the visitors have won 37 times. There have been 25 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Preston have the best defensive record in the English second tier this season with a goal concession tally of four.

Birmingham's only league defeat this season has come away from home.

The Blues are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Prediction

Preston are on a brilliant five-game winning streak after winning just one of their seven games prior. They have won their last three home games and will be looking to extend that streak this week.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak after winning their four games prior. The home side are in much better form ahead of their midweek clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Birmingham City

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Preston to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just three of their last 10 matchups)