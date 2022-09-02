Preston North End vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Preston North End will host Birmingham City at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon in another round of Championship football.

The Lilywhites have had mixed results this season but are the only team in the Championship yet to taste defeat this season. They picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Coventry City in their last game, with Danish forward Emil Riis Jacobsen coming off the bench to score the winner.

Preston North End sit 10th in the league table with 11 points from seven games. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they play this weekend.

Birmingham City have endured a difficult run of results of late after their positive start to the season. They were beaten 2-1 by Norwich City last time out with Scott Hogan's early opener being extinguished by the Canaries in additional time.

The Blues sit 22nd in the Championship standings with just five points. They will aim to return to winning ways in their game on Saturday.

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 101 meetings between Preston North End and Birmingham City. The hosts have won 40 of those games, while the visitors have won four fewer.

There have been 25 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

Preston North End Form Guide: W-D-D-D-W

Birmingham City Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Team News

Preston North End

The home side will be without the services of Andrew Hughes, Bambo Diaby and Sean Maguire this weekend as the trio are all injured. Ben Woodburn picked up a knock last time out and could sit this one out.

Injured: Andrew Hughes, Bambo Diaby, Sean Maguire

Doubtful: Ben Woodburn

Suspended: None

Birmingham City

Gary Gardner came off injured last time out and is a doubt for this one alongside Maxim Colin. Przemyslaw Placheta is out with an injury and will not play here.

Injured: Przemyslaw Placheta

Doubtful: Maxim Colin, Gary Gardner

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Greg Cunningham; Brad Potts, Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady; Alan Browne; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Troy Parrott

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): John Ruddy; Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson, Auston Trusty; Josh Williams, Juninho Bacuna, Jordan James, Hannibal Mejbri, Jordan Graham; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Prediction

The Lilywhites are undefeated in their seven league games so far. They have kept clean sheets in all seven of those games and will be looking to extend that run this weekend.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions. The hosts are in much better form and should win this one.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Birmingham City

Edited by Peter P