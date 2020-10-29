Preston North End vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Preston North End’s dismal home record continued in midweek as they fell to a 2-0 loss to high-flying Millwall.

The result means they are yet to earn a point on home soil this season and as a result, sit in the bottom half of the table in spite of their terrific away form.

Birmingham City claimed their first win since their opening fixture of the season on Wednesday night thanks to a last-minute winner from Lukas Jutkiewicz.

The win sees them five points clear of the drop zone and they are now only below Preston on goals scored.

This is set to be a low-scoring affair, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some drama and excitement.

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

Preston have only tasted defeat against the Blues once in the last 13 encounters – a statistic that goes back to 2007.

The hosts have not lost against Birmingham at Deepdale in 19 years. On that occasion, some 10 home games ago, they fell to a 2-0 defeat.

Their last loss at St Andrew’s came in December 2018 but Preston are currently on a three-game winning streak against Saturday’s opponents, keeping a clean sheet in every one of those wins.

Out of 97 games ever played between the pair, Preston have won 39 of them, drawn 23 and lost 35.

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Team News

Darnell Fisher is set to be recalled into the matchday squad for Preston after missing a month of football due to a hamstring injury.

Louis Moult will still be unavailable though while Ben Pearson and Ben Davies could be named in the squad this weekend as they make returns from their respective injuries.

Injured: Louis Moult

Doubtful: Ben Pearson, Ben Davies

Suspended: None

The Blues were extraordinarily linked with former AC Milan star Alexandre Pato this week, sending some sections of the fanbase into a frenzy.

In regards to Aitor Karanka’s current available selections, Ivan Sanchez and Jeremie Bela are set to be named in the starting line-up after positive shifts in midweek. Adam Clayton may be handed his first start since picking up his recent red card.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Preston North End predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd, Joe Rafferty, Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis Jakobsen

Birmingham City predicted XI (4-5-1): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts, George Friend, Ivan Sanchez, Mikel San Jose, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sunjic, Jeremie Bela, Scott Hogan

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Prediction

Preston’s home form hasn’t been terrific so far this season. They have not yet earned a point on home soil, so the hosts won’t exactly be going into this one brimming with confidence.

Birmingham performed well last time out and have become renowned for their defensive security – something that will worry Lilywhites supporters. This will be a narrow win, and we think Birmingham City have what it takes to emerge as the victors.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Birmingham City