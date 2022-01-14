Preston North End vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Preston North End and Birmingham City square off at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

The Lilywhites are looking to make it three wins from three after defeating Barnsley and Stoke City in their last two outings.

However, the side's momentum was shaken a little following a 2-1 loss to Cardiff City in the FA Cup last Sunday.

Birmingham are currently stuck in a rut, failing to win any of their last five games in all competitions.

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head

There have been 100 clashes between the sides in the past, with Preston winning on 40 occasions and losing to Birmingham in 36 games.

However, when the sides met in the reverse fixture in September, it ended in a share of the spoils, with Preston and Birmingham playing out a 0-0 draw.

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Team News

Preston North End

The Lilywhites have a number of injuries to contend with, as Tom Barkhuizen, Matthew Olosunde, Isaiah Brown and Josh Murphy are all sidelined.

Connor Wickham's contract with the club has also expired.

Jordan Storey, Ben Whiteman and Alan Browne could all return to the starting XI, while Emil Riis Jakobsen will lead the line once again.

Injured: Tom Barkhuizen, Matthew Olosunde, Isaiah Brown, Josh Murphy

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Connor Wickham

Birmingham City

The Blues are also riddled with quite a few injury concerns right now, with Marc Roberts, Lukasz Jutkiewicz, Harlee Dean and Jordan Graham all doubtful for Saturday.

George Friend has been suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the FA Cup loss to Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Matija Sarkic will undergo surgery for his dislocated shoulder and could miss the rest of the season.

Injured: Marc Roberts, Lukasz Jutkiewicz, Harlee Dean, Jordan Graham, Matija Sarkic

Suspended: George Friend

Unavailable: None

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Preston North End (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes; Sepp van den Berg, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Josh Earl; Daniel Johnson; Sean Maguire, Emil Riis Jakobsen.

Birmingham City (4-3-1-2): Neil Etheridge; Maxime Colin, Teden Mengi, Kristian Pedersen, Juan Familia-Castillo; Gary Gardner, Ivan Sunjic, Jordan James; Tate Campbell; Chuks Aneke, Scott Hogan.

Preston North End vs Birmingham City Prediction

Both sides have struggled to score goals this season, so expect a low-scoring affair.

However, things are looking up for Preston lately, and they could make it three wins in a row.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Birmingham City

Edited by Peter P