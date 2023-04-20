Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023 

Preston North End host Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale on Saturday (April 22) in the Championship.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and remain in playoff contention. Preston, though, lost 4-2 to Swansea City last time out, heading into the interval with a three-goal deficit.

They begun pushing for a comeback before their opponents scored a late goal to seal the win. Preston have picked up 62 points from 43 games and sit in 11th place. They will leapfrog Blackburn with maximum points.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results recently and could drop out of the playoff spots. They drew 1-1 against in-form Coventry City on Wednesday. Blackburn looked set to head towards victory before their opponents bundled home a late strike in an overall dull affair.

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 110 previous meetings, with Preston leading 46-34.

The visitors have won two of their last three games in the fixture after winning just one of their previous nine.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Preston are without a clean sheet in three games.

Eleven of Blackburn's 16 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Lilywhites have scored 43 league goals this season, the fewest in the top half of the Championship.

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Preston are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one of their previous 11 games. They have, however, won their last three home games.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have drawn their last three games and are winless in their last six across competitions. They have lost three of their last four away outings and could lose here.

Prediction: Preston 2-1 Blackburn

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Preston

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven matchups.)

