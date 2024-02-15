Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Preston North End will face Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and remain in contention for playoff football. They beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in their last match with Liam Millar and Emil Riis Jacobsen getting on the scoresheet either side of a goal from their opponents.

Preston sit ninth in the league table with 48 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Blackburn Rovers, on the other hand, have endured a highly underwhelming campaign prompting the exit of head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson. Former Birmingham City boss John Eustace has been appointed as new manager at the club with the Englishman leading the Riversiders to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of his former employers last time out.

The visitors sit 16th in the Championship standings with 36 points from 31 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track on Saturday.

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 112 meetings between Preston and Blackburn. The hosts have won 47 of those games while the visitors have won 34 times. There have been 31 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Riversiders have the second-worst defensive record in the English second-tier this season with a goal concession tally of 57.

Nine of Preston's 14 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Blackburn have scored 45 league goals this season, the second-highest of any team in the bottom-half of the Championship table.

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Preston are on a three-game winning streak after winning just one of their six games prior. They have won four of their last five home games and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Blackburn have lost two of their last three Championship games and have won just one of their last 10 games in the competition. They have lost their last six away games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Preston to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)