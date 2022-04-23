Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues next week and will see Preston North End host Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale on Monday night.

Preston North End have had mixed results of late with three wins, three losses and four draws in their last 10 games. They were beaten 3-0 by Fulham earlier this week, thus confirming the Cottagers' promotion to the Premier League.

Preston North End now sit 15th in the league table with 58 points from 43 games. They will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat and push for a top-half league finish.

Blackburn Rovers are in poor form at the moment and have fallen further behind in their race for promotion. They were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City in their last game, falling behind in the fourth minute and failing to up the ante until later on in the game.

The Rovers now sit eighth in the Championship table with 63 points from 43 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend and resume a late push for the playoffs.

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 108 meetings between Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers. The hosts have won 45 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times. There have been 30 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Blackburn Rovers won the game 1-0.

Preston North End Form Guide: L-D-W-W-L

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Preston North End

Ched Evans came off injured against Fulham last time out and is set to miss Monday's game as a result. The striker joins Tom Barkhuizen, Isaiah Brown and Ryan Ledson on the injury list for the hosts. Emil Riis, Patrick Bauer and Alan Browne are all recovering from injuries and are doubts for the game.

Injured: Tom Barkhuizen, Isaiah Brown, Ryan Ledson, Ched Evans

Doubtful: Emil Riis, Patrick Bauer, Alan Browne

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Reda Khadra and Ian Poveda both remain out with injuries and will not play on Monday.

Injured: Reda Khadra, Ian Poveda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Bambo Diaby, Andrew Hughes; Brad Potts, Alistair McCann, Daniel Johnson, Ben Whiteman, Greg Cunningham; Sean Maguire, Cameron Archer

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Thomas Kaminski; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis, Ryan Nyambe; John Buckley; Ben Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Preston North End's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten run in the league. They are, however, unbeaten in their last three home games and will be hoping to maximize their home advantage next week.

Blackburn Rovers are on a five-game winless run and have won just one of their last nine. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Edited by Peter P