Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers will trade tackles at Deepdale on Tuesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

Just one point separates both sides on the table, with the hosts in 12th spot with 16 points garnered from 12 games, while Blackburn Rovers are two places below.

Preston North End come into this clash having picked up a 1-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday, while their visitors settled for a 1-1 draw away to Luton Town.

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 105 previous occasions and Preston North End have the better head-to-head record.

The LilyWhites have 44 wins and 30 draws to their name but were on the losing side 31 times in the past.

Their most recent meeting came in January when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Preston North End form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-L-D-W-D

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Preston North End

The hosts currently have three players sidelined through injury. Alan Browne (COVID-19), Ben Davies (muscle), and Andrew Hughes (knock) will all sit out this fixture.

There are no suspension worries for Alex Neil.

Injuries: Ben Davies, Andrew Hughes, Alan Browne

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn also have three players ruled out through injury. Manager Tony Mowbray will be without Lewis Holtby (illness), Derrick Williams (knock), and Daniel Ayala (hamstring).

There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Lewis Holtby, Derrick Williams, Daniel Ayala

Suspension: None

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd; Josh Earl, Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Darnell Fisher; Daniel Johnson, Paul Gallagher; Josh Harrop, Brad Potts, Tom Barkhuizen; Jayden Stockley

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Barry Douglas, Scott Wharton, Darragh Lenihan, Joe Rankin-Costello; Bradley Johnson, Tom Trybull, Harry Chapman; Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong, Harvey Elliot

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Preston North End will be looking to pick up consecutive wins for the first time this season but they will have their work cut out against a resolute Blackburn side.

The former Premier League champions have been inconsistent this season but on their day, they have what it takes to get a result against any team in the division.

There are likely to be goals at both ends in this match but we expect Preston to do enough to nick a marginal victory.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-1 Blackburn Rovers