Preston North End vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Preston North End host Blackpool at the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 1), looking to begin the home stretch of their campaign on a winning note.

The Lilywhites went into the international break off a crushing 4-0 loss to in-form Middlesbrough. Goals from Chuba Akpom and Marcus Forss either side of a brace from Cameron Archer ended their seven-game unbeaten run in spectacular fashion. With 53 points from 38 games, Ryan Lowe's side are 12th in the league and will aim to finish in the top half of the standings.

Blackpool, meanwhile, are languishing second from bottom with just 35, five points adrift of safety, and are running out of time to stay afloat. Just days after thrashing Queens Park Rangers 6-1 at home, the Tangerines lost 4-1 to Coventry City in their their own backyard as talks of a comeback were squished quickly.

Manager Mick McCarthy, who replaced Michael Appleton at the helm of the club in January, has overseen just two league wins in 11 outings. If Blackpool indeed go down, he may not survive at the job.

Preston North End vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 100th clash between Preston and Blackpool, who trail 47-32.

Blackpool have won two of their last three clashes with Preston, both at home.

The visitors have lost their last two visits to Preston, last beating the Lilywhites at Deepdale in April 2009.

Blackpool are looking to complete the league double over Preston for the first time since the 1973-74 season.

Preston last beat Blackpool in consecutive league games at home between 1987 and 1989 (3).

Blackpool have lost their last six away league games, last losing more consecutively between December 2013 and February 2014.

Preston North End vs Blackpool Prediction

While neither side has particularly covered themselves in glory, Blackpool have been abject this season. All hopes of a return to form were quashed following their recent defeat. Preston, meanwhile, are a better side in comparison and should take all three points.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-1 Blackpool

Preston North End vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Preston

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes