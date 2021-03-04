Preston North End vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth will hope to keep up their push for a playoff spot when they face Preston North End at Deepdale Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.

Back-to-back victories against Watford and Bristol City have kept the Cherries in sixth. They are just one point ahead of Barnsley, who have a game in hand over them.

Jonathan Woodgate succeeded Jason Tindall as the new manager last month and has managed to win both games in charge. He will be looking to build on this momentum.

After five consecutive years in the Premier League, Bournemouth were relegated back into the second-tier last year, and will be eager to get back up.

Meanwhile, Preston have had a stop-start campaign so far this season. They have won 13 times and lost 17 out of 34 games, languishing in 14th position in the table.

They're also coming into the match off the back of a 2-1 loss to mid-table side Millwall in midweek.

Preston North End vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

In 30 games between the sides, Bournemouth have beaten Preston 14 times and lost 11 games, including their last two meetings.

The Lilywhites won 3-2 at Bournemouth at the start of December last year. That was the same scoreline with which they beat the Cherries on their last visit to the Vitality Stadium in 2016.

Advertisement

Two goals up one end, but let's not forget this 𝗕𝗜𝗚 moment at the other...



Once again, our @HendyGroup 𝕄𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥 𝕠𝕗 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕔𝕙 comes from @asmir1 🆎👏 pic.twitter.com/T08jGVvDy3 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 4, 2021

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Preston North End vs Bournemouth Team News

Preston North End

Patrick Bauer is the only notable absentee for the Lilywhites. The centre-back continues his recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture he suffered in December.

Injured: Patrick Bauer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🗣 Scott Sinclair is now speaking to the local media ahead of the weekend. #pnefc pic.twitter.com/8MU2ctFUyL — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 4, 2021

Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke is still out with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere will be serving the second of his three-game ban for the red card he received in the win against Watford two weeks ago.

Injured: Dominic Solanke

Suspended: Jack Wilshere

Unavailable: None

Advertisement

Preston North End vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Preston North End (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg; Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Greg Cunningham; Jayson Molumby, Ben Whiteman, Scott Sinclair, Brad Potts, Anthony Gordon; Ched Evans.

Bournemouth (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic; Adam Smith, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly; Lewis Cook, Ben Pearson, Jefferson Lerma; Junior Stanislas, Dominic Solanke, Arnaut Danjuma.

Preston North End vs Bournemouth Prediction

Preston have won their last two meetings with Bournemouth and will be eager to make it three in a row. It's something they've never pulled off before.

The Cherries are obviously the favorites here but we're going with a draw given their inconsistent season.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Bournemouth