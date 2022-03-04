Preston North End vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Preston North End host Bournemouth at the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to end their winless run.

The Lilywhites have lost once and drawn twice in their last three league games, and sit in 12th position with 47 points from 35 games.

Bournemouth are flying high at the moment, coming into the game on the back of four consecutive wins to sit just nine points behind leaders Fulham with two games in hand.

Following a period of slump, the Cherries are back in their stride and on this form, look well set to secure a direct promotion to the Premier League.

Preston North End vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

There have been 32 previous clashes between the sides, with Bournemouth winning 14 times and losing to Preston on 12 occasions.

The Cherries last won the fixture in May 2012, although they did beat Preston on penalties in a League Cup game in 2015.

The November reverse between the sides ended 2-1 in favor of the Lilywhites.

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-D

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Preston North End vs Bournemouth Team News

Preston North End

Patrick Bauer remains absent for the Lilywhites with a hip injury while Liam Lindsay is suspended after getting sent off in the draw against Coventry.

Tom Barkhuizen and Greg Cunningham are still out but Josh Murphy and Sean Maguire could return from injuries.

Injured: Patrick Bauer, Tom Barkhuizen, Greg Cunningham

Suspended: Liam Lindsay

Unavailable: None

Bournemouth

Jaidon Anthony and Ryan Christie have returned to training from injuries but will be assessed ahead of the clash.

Nat Phillips is available after missing their win over Stoke City through illness and could slot right back into the XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Preston North End vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Preston North End (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Bambo Diaby, Sepp van den Berg; Brad Potts, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Josh Earl; Daniel Johnson; Cameron Archer, Emil Riis.

Bournemouth (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Nathaniel Phillips, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura; Philip Billing, Steve Cook, Todd Cantwell; Jamal Lowe, Dominic Solanke, Siriki Dembele.

Preston North End vs Bournemouth Prediction

The Cherries have hit the throttle after a period of slump and, following four consecutive wins, have strengthened their chances of a direct promotion.

Preston, by comparison, have blown hot and cold, and don't seem likely to get anything from the game.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Bournemouth

