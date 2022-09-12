Preston North End vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Preston North End will host Burnley at Ewood Park on Tuesday afternoon in another round of Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results this season. However, they suffered their first league defeat of the season last time out as they were beaten 1-0 on home turf by struggling Birmingham City.

Preston North End sit 10th in the Championship standings with 11 points from eight games and will be looking to add to that streak on Tuesday.

Burnley have not had the smoothest return to the second tier but have been largely solid. They were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion in their last game and had looked set to come away with all three points after Jay Rodriguez's first-half penalty but were pegged back by their opponents at the death.

The Clarets sit fifth in the league table with 13 points from eight games. They are just four points behind league leaders Sheffield United and will hope they can reduce that gap this week.

Preston North End vs Burnley Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 140 meetings between Preston North End and Burnley. Both sides have won 56 games apiece, while their other 28 matchups have ended in draws, including their most recent meeting, which ended goalless.

Preston North End Form Guide: L-W-D-D-D

Burnley Form Guide: D-W-W-D-D

Preston North End vs Burnley Team News

Preston North End

Sean Maguire and Ben Woodburn are both injured and will not feature for the hosts on Tuesday. Andrew Hughes and Bambo Diaby are both unfit and are major doubts for this one.

Injured: Sean Maguire, Ben Woodburn

Doubtful: Andrew Hughes, Bambo Diaby

Suspended: None

Burnley

Arijanet Muric came off injured last time out and is a doubt for this one alongside Kevin Long and Scott Twine. Ashley Westwood remains out with an injury and will not play here.

Injured: Ashley Westwood

Doubtful: Arijanet Muric, Kevin Long, Scott Twine

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Burnley Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Greg Cunningham; Brad Potts, Alistair McCann, Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady; Alan Browne; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Troy Parrott

Burnley Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Connor Roberts, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Vitinho; Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen; Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jay Rodriguez, Nathan Tella

Preston North End vs Burnley Prediction

Preston North End have won just one of their last six games across all competitions and have failed to score any goals in four of those games. They are winless in their four games on home turf this season and could struggle here.

Burnley are on a six-game unbeaten streak and are in much better form than their opponents. We are backing the visitors to win here.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Burnley

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P