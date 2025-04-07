Preston North End vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Preston North End play host to Cardiff City at the Hillsborough Stadium in round 41 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday. Paul Heckingbottom's men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 13 home matches in the league and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Preston North End snapped their run of two consecutive defeats at the weekend when they played out a 1-1 draw with Stoke City on home turf. However, with that result, Heckingbottom’s side have failed to win six of their last seven matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming three draws since early March.

Preston North End have picked up 48 points from their 40 Championship matches so far to sit 14th in the league table, level on points with 15th-placed Swansea City.

Elsewhere, Cardiff City were involved in a share of the spoils for a second consecutive game as they were held to a goalless draw by Queens Park Rangers last time out.

Before that, the Bluebirds snapped their run of three consecutive defeats courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers on March 15, one week before playing out a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

With 41 points from 40 matches, Cardiff City are currently 22nd in the Championship standings, only behind 21st-placed Derby County outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Preston North End vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 40 wins from the last 104 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Cardiff City boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Preston North End have picked up one fewer win since their first meeting in February 1922, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

Cardiff City have failed to win seven of their last eight Championship away games, losing three and claiming four draws since the turn of the year.

Preston are unbeaten in their most recent 13 home matches in the league, picking up four wins and nine draws since November 2024.

Preston North End vs Cardiff City Prediction

While Cardiff City will be looking to return to winning ways and take a giant stride towards securing their safety, next up is the challenge of an opposing side who are unbeaten in 13 consecutive home games in the league.

That said, we predict Preston North End will frustrate the Bluebirds and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Cardiff City

Preston North End vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last seven encounters)

