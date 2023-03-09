Preston North End vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023 

Preston North End host Cardiff City at the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 11), looking to extend their unbeaten run in the league to six games.

After losing consecutively to Bristol City and Burnley, the Lilywhites have not lost in five subsequent games, drawing four, including their last two. Ryan Lowe's side could only manage goalless draws against Coventry City and Watford, climbing up to 12th position in the points table with 47 points from 35 games.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have improved a lot lately, winning three of their last four games to get out of the relegation zone, but sit precariously in 21st spot in the standings.

With only 38 points in the bag, the Bluebirds are just six points clear of the bottom-three, but there's a renewed confidence in the squad to avoid the drop.

After going 12 games without a win, the Welsh outfit beat Birmingham City and Reading in back-to-back games. Following a slump in Norwich, they bounced back to beat Bristol in their last game.

Preston North End vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been exactly 100 clashes between the two sides, with Cardiff winning 39 and losing 36.

Preston last beat Cardiff in December 2017 (1-0 in the Championship). In their next eight meetings, Cardiff won five times, all consecutively between June 2020 and January 2022.

Interestingly, the last two encounters between Preston and Cardiff ended goalless, and both came in the Welsh capital.

This will be their first meeting in Preston since November 2021, when Cardiff pulled off a 2-1 win.

Having drawn their first league meeting, Preston and Cardiff could see two league draws in the same season for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign.

Cardiff have won on their last three league visits to Preston, as many as in their previous 23 visits to the Lilywhites.

The visitors have won three of their last four league games, one more than in their previous 18 league games combined.

Preston North End vs Cardiff City Prediction

Preston have avoided defeat in their last few games but haven't been too convincing. Cardiff, meanwhile, are breathing fire at the moment, and despite their lowly position in the standings, they could earn a point.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Cardiff City

Preston North End vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

