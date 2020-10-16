Preston North End vs Cardiff City  prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Two teams who have had modest starts to the EFL Championship season in Preston North End and Cardiff City go head-to-head on Sunday.

The hosts grabbed their first win of the league campaign last time out, earning a sensational 4-2 victory away at Brentford following a brilliant second-half display.

Cardiff's goalless draw away at Blackburn Rovers saw them up to four points, just below Preston on goal difference.

A win for either side would come as a massive boost while a defeat could relegate the losers to the bottom six, should Saturday's Championship results go a particular way.

💬 Declan Rudd hopes that the squad will take the confidence gained from the away win at Brentford to create a spell of momentum, starting this weekend against Cardiff City.



➡️ https://t.co/tEWgshfQHL#pnefc pic.twitter.com/tTZ5N4NjvD — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 15, 2020

Preston North End vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

There have been a whopping 94 fixtures played between these two with head-to-head records almost identical.

Preston have won 36 of those games while Cardiff have come out victorious on 35 occasions, with 23 games ending in a draw.

Preston lost this weekend's fixture 3-1 last season, ending a run of three games unbeaten against the Welsh outfit.

Advertisement

The Bluebirds' win at Deepdale last season was their first in four attempts.

Preston had, before that game, kept three consecutive clean sheets against their opponents.

This match-up will be the 95th straight league meeting between the pair, having never played each other in any cup competitions – a remarkable statistic.

Furthermore, this will be their 25th consecutive second-tier face-off.

Preston North End vs Cardiff City Team News

Alex Neil is waiting to see whether Alan Browne can feature for his side this weekend after being required to self-isolate and take a COVID-19 test amid the news that one of his Republic of Ireland teammates tested positive for the virus.

However, the Preston faithful will be boosted by the return of Daniel Johnson who had been missing due to a groin injury.

Injured: Darnell Fisher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff’s Lee Tomlin will sit this one out after receiving a red card against Blackburn while striker Kieffer Moore is said to be doing fine after stubbing his toe in Wales’ friendly with England last week.

Advertisement

Injured: Joe Bennett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lee Tomlin

Preston North End vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Preston North End predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd, Joe Rafferty, Patrick Bauer, Ben Davies, Andrew Hughes, Scott Sinclair, Ben Pearson, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts, Sean Maguire

Cardiff City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Greg Cunningham, Marlon Pack, Joe Ralls, Leandro Bacuna, Sheyi Ojo Junior Hoilett, Kieffer Moore

Preston North End vs Cardiff City Prediction

Preston North End will be buoyed by their terrific win over Brentford which will have given them belief that they do have the quality to break down the best teams in the league.

Cardiff, meanwhile, will look at this one as an opportunity to boost their early-season form. They have the attacking prowess to cause any opposition at this level some trouble.

There could be goals, but maybe not a deciding one.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-2 Cardiff City