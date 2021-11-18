Preston North End vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Preston North End will welcome Cardiff City to Deepdale for a matchday 18 fixture in the EFL Championship.
The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest. Lewis Grabban scored a brace to inspire victory for his team.
Cardiff City secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Huddersfield Town on home turf. Danel Sinani put the Terriers ahead in the first half but a second-half brace from Kieffer Moore inspired the victory.
Preston North End currently sit in 17th place, having garnered 21 points from 17 matches. Cardiff City are in 20th place on 15 points.
Preston North End vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head
This will be the 97th meeting between the two sides and Cardiff City have a slightly better record with 37 wins to their name.
Preston North End were victorious on 36 occasions while 23 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.
Their most recent meeting came in February when goals from Kieffer Moore, Josh Murphy, Marlon Pack and Mark Harris inspired a resounding 4-0 home win for Cardiff City.
Preston North End form guide: L-W-W-L-L
Cardiff City form guide: W-L-D-L-L
Preston North End vs Cardiff City Team News
Preston North End
Patrick Bauer (heel), Joshua Murphy (ankle), Ched Evans (foot), Connor Wickham (hamstring), Isaiah Brown (achiles tendon) and Matthew Olosunde (heel) are all unavailable due to fitness issues.
Injuries: Joshua Murphy, Ched Evans, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown, Matthew Olosunde, Patrick Bauer
Suspension: None
Cardiff City
James Collins, Thomas Sang and Isaac Vassell have all been ruled out due to fitness issues.
Injuries: James Collins, Thomas Sang, Isaac Vassell
Suspension: None
Preston North End vs Cardiff City Predicted XI
Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen (GK); Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Greg Cunningham; Josh Earl, Benjamin Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Sepp van den Berg; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Scott Sinclair
Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies (GK); Mark McGuinness, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Ryan Giles, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris; Kieffer Moore
Preston North End vs Cardiff City Prediction
New manager Steve Morison guided Cardiff City to a first win in almost two months before the international break and the Welsh outfit will be looking to keep momentum going.
However, it will be easier said than done against a Preston side that are unbeaten at home in the league this season. The hosts are favorites to emerge triumphant and we are backing them to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Prediction: Preston North End 2-1 Cardiff City