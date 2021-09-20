Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Preston North End will welcome Cheltenham Town to Deepdale for a third round clash in the English League Cup on Tuesday.

The hosts secured their spot in this round of the competition by virtue of their 4-2 away victory over League One side Morecambe in the second round last month. Cheltenham Town progressed with a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.

Preston come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with West Brom at the same ground in the EFL Championship on Saturday. Ben Whiteman and Matt Phillips scored first-half goals to share the spoils at fulltime.

Cheltenham Town secured a 1-0 home win over Oxford United in League One on the same day. Alfie May scored midway through the second half to give his side all three points.

Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the sides and, with a place in the fourth round on offer, they will both give their all to ensure progress.

The hosts are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, with three wins and three draws registered in this sequence. Cheltenham have won two matches on the bounce in the league.

Preston North End form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W

Cheltenham Town form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town Team News

Preston North End

Isaiah Brown (achilles) and Matthew Olosunde (heel) have both been sidelined due to fitness concerns. Tom Barkhuizen and Scott Sinclair both tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in self-isolation. Ched Evans is a doubt with a calf injury.

Injuries: Isaiah Brown, Matthew Olosunde

Doubtful: Ched Evans

COVID-19: Tom Barkhuizen, Scott Sinclair

Cheltenham Town

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey; Josh Earl, Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman, Sepp van den Berg; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis, Sean Maguire

Cheltenham Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Scott Finders (GK); William Boyle, Matthew Pollock, Sean Long; Chris Hussey, Ellis Chapman, Conor Thomas, Taylor Perry, Matty Blair; Alfie May, Kyle Joseph

Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town Prediction

Preston North End have been fairly consistent in recent weeks but Cheltenham Town have nothing to lose due to their status as underdogs in the tie.

This will see the visitors play without restriction and they will fancy their chances of pulling off a relative upset on Tuesday. We are backing the visitors to triumph in a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Cheltenham Town

