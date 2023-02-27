Preston North End vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28th 2023

Preston North End and Coventry City square off at the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the weekend unbeaten in 10 consecutive games against Mark Robins' men and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Preston North End found their feet on Saturday as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic.

Ryan Lowe’s men were previously on a five-game winless run in all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws in that time.

Preston North End are currently 12th in the EFL Championship table with 45 points from 33 matches.

Meanwhile, Coventry continued their hunt for a playoff place as they secured a 2-1 victory over Sunderland last time out.

The Sky Blues have now won their last three league matches and picked up 10 points from a possible 12 since a 1-0 loss against West Bromwich Albion on February 13.

With 48 points from 33 matches, Coventry are currently 11th in the league table, but could potentially rise to eighth place with a win on Tuesday.

Preston North End vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides, Preston North End boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Coventry have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Preston are unbeaten in their last 10 games against the Sky Blues, claiming six wins and four draws since a 3-2 victory in January 2013.

Preston North End currently holds the division’s second-worst home record, with 17 points from 17 matches on home turf so far.

Coventry are currently on a three-game winning streak, stretching back to a 1-1 draw with Luton Town on February 11.

Preston North End vs Coventry City Prediction

While Coventry City will be looking to extend their winning streak, Tuesday’s game pits them against an opposing side who they have failed to defeat in their last 10 attempts.

With their morale high after Saturday’s victory, we predict the hosts will do just enough to leave with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Coventry City

Preston North End vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 encounters)

