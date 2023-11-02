Preston North End and Coventry City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 15 fixture on Saturday (November 4th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Hull City last week. Jaden Philogene-Bidace scored the match-winner midway through the second half.

Coventry City, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat to West Brom at home on Monday with Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante scoring in either half.

The loss left the Sky Blues in 20th spot in the league with 15 points to show for their efforts in 14 games. Preston North End are ninth having garnered 22 points from 14 games.

Preston North End vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 47th meeting between the two sides. Preston North End have 20 wins to their name. Coventry City were victorious on 10 occasions while 16 games ended in a draw.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a goalless draw in February 2023.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Preston North End are currently on a seven-game winless run in the league, losing four games in this sequence.

Four of Coventry City's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Preston have not lost a league head-to-head game against Coventry City since 2007, winning seven and drawing eight games since then.

Preston North End vs Coventry City Prediction

Preston North End were top of the table a few weeks ago but have tailed off and fallen out of the playoff spots in recent weeks. Ryan Lowe's side have been plagued by an inability to get the better of teams above them in the table, while an ongoing seven-game winless run has not helped matters.

However, the Lilywhites have a strong record against Coventry City. Mark Robins' side made the playoff final last season but has started the current campaign poorly. However, there might not be cause for concern yet, as they sat in an identical 20th position at this same stage last season en route to their appearance at Wembley.

We are backing Preston to snap their seven-game winless run with a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Preston 1-0 Coventry

Preston North End vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Preston to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals