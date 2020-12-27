Preston North End vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020/21

Preston North End welcome a struggling Coventry City to the Deepdale Stadium on the final matchday of the Championship in this calendar year.

The West Midlands outfit returned to the second division after eight years in lower leagues but is hovering dangerously close to the drop zone after a stuttering run of form in the first half of the campaign. With just five wins from 21 games so far, the Sky Blues are languishing 18th in the standings and hover just seven points above the bottom three.

However, that's not to say Preston have been much better. The Lilywhites are only 13th after what's been a difficult season so far but have produced better results in recent games.

They've won four times from the last seven games including their two recent outings and will be hoping to build on the momentum further before closing out the year.

Preston North End vs Coventry City Head-To-Head

In 40 meetings between the sides, Preston have the advantage with 16 wins, whereas Coventry have beaten Lilywhites only 10 times in history, the last of which came way back in January 2013.

The upcoming clash will also be their first in all competitions since February 2015 and the first in the Championship since March 2011.

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-D

Preston North End vs Coventry City Team News

The home side enter the contest with a clean bill of health, but right-back Darnell Fisher is one booking away from suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mark Robins confirms after the final whistle that the Sky Blues will be without striker Tyler Walker for the next 6 weeks. #PUSB — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) December 26, 2020

Winger Jodi Jones is a long-term absentee for Coventry, who'll also have striker Tyler Walker out for six weeks after picking up an injury in the last game. Centre-back Leo Ostigard is back from suspension, whereas midfielder Ben Sheaf is also on four yellow cards and runs the risk of a suspension.

Injured: Jodi Jones

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Preston North End vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Preston North End (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd; Darnell Fisher, Paul Huntington, Ben Davies, Josh Earl; Alan Browne, Paul Gallagher; Tom Barkhuizen, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair; Sean Maguire.

Coventry City (3-1-4-2): Ben Wilson; Leo Ostigard, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ben Sheaf; Fankaty Dabo, Sam McCallum, Gustavo Hamer, Jamie Allen; Matt Godden, Callum O'Hare.

Preston North End vs Coventry City Prediction

Preston's recent form holds them in good stead. Coventry have not only struggled for results, they've also been toothless in the attack lately, failing to score in four of the last five games. The hosts should see off this contest easily.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-0 Coventry City