Preston North End vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Preston North End and Coventry City will battle for three points in the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a goalless draw on home turf with Derby County on Saturday.

Coventry City also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Blackburn Rovers. Two second-half goals helped the visitors snatch a point after Rovers had taken a two-goal lead at halftime.

That draw helped the Sky Blues retain their spot in the playoff places. They currently sit in fourth place on 23 points while Preston North End are in 18th place on 12 points.

Preston North End vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 38 occasions in the past and Preston have a better record with 18 wins to their name.

Coventry City were victorious in 10 previous matches while 14 games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when a penalty by Alan Browne midway through the second half gave Preston a narrow 1-0 away win.

The hosts are currently on a four-game winless run, drawing three matches in this sequence. Coventry have won two and drawn two of their last five league matches.

Preston North End form guide: D-L-D-D-D

Coventry City form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Preston North End vs Coventry City Team News

Preston North End

Ched Evans (foot), Alistair McCann (ankle), Connor Wickham (hamstring), Isaiah Brown (Achilles tendon) and Matthew Olosunde (heel) are all unavailable.

Injuries: Ched Evans, Alistair McCann, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown, Matthew Olosunde

Suspension: None

Coventry City

John Eccles is the only injury concern for the visitors. However, midfielder Matthew Godden will serve out the second of his two-game suspension by the FA for simulation.

Injury: John Eccles

Suspension: Matt Godden

Preston North End Predicted XI

Preston North End (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen (GK); Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Greg Cunningham; Josh Earl, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Sepp van den Berg; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Scott Sinclair

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore (GK); Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Fankaty Dabo, Ben Sheaf, Jamie Allen, Todd Kane; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres, Tyler Walker

Preston North End vs Coventry City Prediction

Preston North End are barely out of the relegation zone and need to start accruing points to steer further clear of the drop. The hosts have generally been tough to break down, although an in-form Coventry City could do enough to nick a narrow victory.

We are backing the visitors to secure maximum points with a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Coventry City

