Preston North End vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Preston North End will host Derby County at Deepdale on Tuesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a goalless draw away to Stoke City on Saturday. Derby County were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers a day earlier.

Goals from Sam Gallagher and Harvey Elliot helped the hosts complete the comeback victory.

That defeat left Derby County fighting to retain their Championship status. With four matches to go, the Rams are just four points above the dropzone, having played three more games.

Preston North End are slightly better off in 19th spot, having garnered 49 points from 42 games to date.

Paying our respects to His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mcOWMeFdXU — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 17, 2021

Preston North End vs Derby County Head-to-Head

This will be the 122nd meeting between the sides. Derby County have a slightly better record with 51 wins.

Preston North End have been victorious on 47 occasions in the past, while 23 previous matches ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came on Boxing Day 2020 when a last-minute goal by Alan Browne gave Preston a 1-0 away win.

Derby County have been in wretched form of late, with just one win registered in their last 11 league games. Things are marginally better for Preston North End, who have two wins from their last 10 Championship matches.

Preston North End form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Derby County form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Preston North End vs Derby County Team News

Preston North End

The hosts have four players sidelined through injury. Declan Rudd (knee) and Patrick Bauer (Achilles tendon) are both unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, midfielder Daniel Johnson and Joe Rafferty will both miss the visit of Derby County.

There are no suspension concerns for the Lilywhites.

Injuries: Declan Rudd, Daniel Johnson, Joe Rafferty, Patrick Bauer

Suspension: None

Derby County

The visitors have been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks and currently have several players on the treatment table.

George Edmundsson (hernia), Lee Gregory (hamstring), Jordan Ibe (hamstring), Krystian Bielik (ACL), Curtis Davies (Achilles tendon), Jack Stretton and Martyn Waghorn are all unavailable.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Wayne Rooney.

Injuries: George Edmundsson, Lee Gregory, Jordan Ibe, Jack Stretton, Martyn Waghorn, Curtis Davies, Krystian Bielik

Suspension: None

Preston North End vs Derby County Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen (GK); Andrew Hughes, Jordan Storey, Sepp van den Berg; Gregory Cunningham, Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman, Tom Barkhuizen; Alan Browne; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Ched Evans

💬 Greg Cunningham felt today's goalless draw at Stoke City represented a solid point away from home, but admitted they might have come with away more on another day.



Hear more from Greg on iFollow PNE. 👇#pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) April 17, 2021

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall (GK); Craig Forsyth, Matthew Clarke, Andre Wisdom, Nathan Bryne; Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Kamil Jozwiak, Tom Lawrence, Patrick Roberts; Louie Sibley

Preston North End vs Derby County Prediction

The two sides are in bad form and their recent struggles for goals means that this could be a cagey affair.

Derby County are in more need of points and might not have a better chance of getting back to winning ways. Nevertheless, Preston North End are very capable of scuppering their plans.

We are predicting a share of the spoils in a game of few chances, although either side could nick this one.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Derby County