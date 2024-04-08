Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2024

Two sides who could do well with all three points square off in round 42 of the EFL Championship as Preston North End play host to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

The Terriers find themselves just one point above the relegation zone and will be looking to surge out of the doldrums while the hosts continue their late push for a promotion playoff spot.

Preston North End were guilty of a lack of cutting edge at the attacking end of the pitch last Saturday when they played out a goalless draw with Watford at Vicarage Road.

This followed a somewhat disappointing 1-0 loss to Birmingham City at the St. Andrew's Stadium on April 1 which saw their run of two back-to-back victories come to an end.

With 60 points from 40 matches, Preston North End are currently 10th in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the playoff places.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, picked up three huge points in their quest for survival as they edged out Millwall 1-0 at the weekend.

Before that, the Terriers were on a six-game winless run, picking up just three points from a possible 18 since the start of March.

With 43 points from 21 matches, Huddersfield Town are currently 21st in the league standings, just one point above the dotted line.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 40 wins from the last 102 meetings between the sides, Preston North End boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Huddersfield Town have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Preston North End are unbeaten in six of their last seven home matches, picking up four wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Huddersfield have won just one of their last 12 away matches across all competitions while losing five and claiming six draws since the start of December.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Given the stakes of Tuesday’s game, we expect Preston and Huddersfield to go all out in search of all three points.

Preston have lost just one of their last seven home games against the Terriers and we predict they will come away with a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Preston to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six clashes)