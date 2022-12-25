Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022 

Preston North End will host Huddersfield Town at Deepdale on Monday (December 26) in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but remain in playoff reckoning. Preston lost 1-0 to struggling Queens Park Rangers in their last game. They fell behind just before the hour mark and failed to find their way back despite creating chances to draw level. Preston are seventh in the league with 34 points from 23 games and will enter the playoff spots with a win.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have endured a near-abysmal campaign and look a shadow of the side that made the playoffs final last season. They lost 2-0 to Watford in their last game and would have no complaints after failing to create enough noteworthy chances.

The visitors are rock-bottom in the Championship with just 19 points from 22 games.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 100th meeting between Preston and Huddersfield, with the hosts leading 38-37.

Preston are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture and have lost just one of their last eight.

Huddersfield have scored just three goals in their last seven games in the fixture.

Preston have picked up just 13 points at home in the league this season. Only three teams in the Championship have picked up fewer, two of them occupying the relegation zone.

Huddersfield have picked up just five points on the road in the Championship this season, the fewest in the English second tier.

The Terriers have the worst offensive record in the league this season, scoring just 19.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Preston have lost two of their last three games after losing just one of five. They're on a run of back-to-back defeats at home.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak and are without a win in their last four outings across competitions. They have struggled away from home and could lose here.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Preston

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the Terriers' last ten meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)

