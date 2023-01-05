Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023 

Preston North End will host Huddersfield Town at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday (January 7) in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Lilywhites are coming off a 1-0 win over Stoke City on Monday, snapping a three-game losing run. With 37 points from 26 games, Ryan Lowe's side are tenth in the Championship.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have endured a torrid run this season, registering just seven wins and 25 points from 25 games to languish in second from bottom in the table.

Amid all the chaos, the Terriers have also undergone a few managerial changes, starting with Carlos Corberan resigning from his position in July. Danny Schofield replaced him soon after but was sacked in September after just one win in nine games. Paul Harsley and Narcís Pèlach assumed caretaker roles for two weeks before Mark Fotheringham was appointed the new permanent manager.

However, nothing much has changed under him either, with Huddersfield winning just four times in ten games.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been exactly 100 previous clashes between the two sides, with each team winning 38 times apiece.

When they met in December, Huddersfield beat Preston 2-1 in the league for their first win in the fixture in four games.

Preston have won eight times and lost seven of their last 15 games and kept just one clean sheet in their last seven,

Huddersfield have won only twice in their last six games, keeping as many clean sheets.

This will be the fifth FA Cup meeting with Preston and Huddersfield and the first since January 1951. Preston have lost three of the four clashes, with their only victory coming in the 1938 final.

Preston have lost six of their last seven FA Cup third-round ties, with the exception being a 5-1 win at Wycombe in the 2017-18 season.

Huddersfield reached the fifth round of the FA Cup last season, having been eliminated from the third round in their last three campaigns.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Preston have a good record against Huddersfield in the competition, but the Terriers have also been extremely poor this season, so the Lilywhites should comfortably prevail.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Preston

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

