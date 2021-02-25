Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Preston North End welcome Huddersfield Town in this mid-table clash at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon desperately looking to grab a win to get their season back on track. Having only bagged all three points on one occasion in their last seven attempts, Preston North End have slumped back into mediocrity after a promising start to the Championship season. They now sit 14th on the table.
Huddersfield Town haven't fared any better, collecting 36 points in 32 games - good enough for the 19th position. Preston North End do not have much to look forward to at the business end of this campaign, with both relegation and promotion out of sight. However, Huddersfield can't take their Championship status for granted and need to keep picking points.
Also Read: Borussia Monchengladbach 0-2 Manchester City: City player ratings as Pep Guardiola's men cruise to comfortable victory | UEFA Champions League 2020-21
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town head-to-head
There isn't much to separate these two teams when it comes to the head-to-head record. Huddersfield have won 36 games, while Preston North End could equal that tally with a win on Saturday. 23 games have been drawn.
Preston North End form: D-L-L-W-L
Huddersfield Town form: L-W-L-L-D
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town team news
Preston North End
Manager Alex Neil reverted to a back four against QPR after his back three experiment proved to be a disaster in their 4-0 loss against Cardiff. Having managed to keep a clean-sheet with that defense, there's unlikely to be any changes in that department. Alan Browne, whose brace won the game for Preston the last time they faced Huddersfield, should continue to start in the middle of the park.
Injuries: Patrick Bauer
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberán would be furious with his team's performance in their 2-0 defeat against Derby County, where they had just 1 shot on target in the entire match, despite having a lion's share of possession.
The Terriers will be without Jaden Brown who received marching orders late in the same match. Left-back Harry Toffolo returned from suspension, but will be sidelined with injury until April. The biggest team news, however, is the new signing of former Arsenal man Yaya Sanogo, who will hope to revive his career back in England.
Injuries: Harry Toffolo, Christopher Schindler, Carel Eiting
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: Jaden Brown
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town predicted XI
Preston North End predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg; Jordan Storey; Andrew Hughes; Greg Cunningham; Alan Browne; Ben Whiteman; Scott Sinclair; Brad Potts; Tom Barkhuizen; Ched Evans
Huddersfield Town predicted XI (3-5-2): Ryan Schofield; Naby Sarr; Richard Keogh; Demeaco Duhaney; Aaron Rowe; Lewis O'Brien; Álex Vallejo; Juninho Bacuna; Pipa; Duane Holmes; Fraizer Campbell
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town prediction
Neither team have any sort of momentum heading into this match-up, so a scrappy affair could be expected. Preston North End do possess that extra bit of quality, though, and playing at home, they should be able to just about edge this one and grab all three points.
Final Verdict: Preston North End 1-0 Huddersfield Town.
Also Read: Twitter reacts as breathtaking Ferland Mendy strike fires Real Madrid to 1-0 win over ten-man Atalanta