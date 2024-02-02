Preston North End vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Preston North End will welcome Ipswich Town to the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently and have just one win in their five games across all competitions in 2024 thus far. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 away draw by Millwall after Zian Flemming's fifth-minute opener was canceled out by Brad Potts in the 33rd minute.

The visitors also played a 1-1 draw in their previous league outing as they held league leaders Leicester City to a draw in a top-of-the-table clash. Leif Davis' own goal gave the Foxes the lead in the 31st minute and Jeremy Sarmiento, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, bagged the equalizer in the 89th minute, opening his goalscoring account for the club.

They fell to a shock 2-1 home loss to sixth-tier side Maidstone United in the FA Cup fourth round last week, with Sarmiento scoring their only goal in the 56th minute.

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 39 times across all competitions thus far. They have been evenly matched in the head-to-head record with 14 wins for either side and 11 games ending in draws.

The visitors have conceded 35 goals in 28 league games while the hosts have scored 35 goals in their 29 games thus far.

They last met in the reverse fixture in October, with Ipswich Town recording a 4-2 home win.

Preston North End have just two wins in their last nine games across all competitions, with both coming at home. They have suffered six losses in that period.

Preston have just one win in their last four home meetings against the visitors while suffering two defeats and one game has ended in a draw.

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The Lilywhites have just one win in their last six games across all competitions while suffering four defeats. At home, they have suffered four defeats in their last six league games while recording two wins and will look to improve upon that record.

They have a clean bill of health for this match and that is one factor that should work in their favor. They have scored four times in their last six games while conceding 10 goals, which is a cause for concern.

The Tractor Boys fell to a 2-1 loss to a non-league side in the FA Cup last week and will be gunning to bounce back with a win. It was their first loss of the year and also the first loss after six games. They are winless in their last three away games in the Championship, failing to score twice, so might struggle here.

There are no updates for Kieran McKenna in terms of team news but he could hand Ali Al-Hamadi a start in this match after the striker completed a move from AFC Wimbledon.

Considering the current goalscoring struggles of the two teams, Ipswich could just edge out Preston in a close match

Prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Ipswich Town

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Conor Chaplin to score or assist any time - Yes

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here