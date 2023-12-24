Preston North End vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

Preston North End will entertain Leeds United at the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two league games, including a 2-1 away loss to Swansea City on Friday. Liam Millar equalized for them in the 67th minute but Jamie Paterson bagged the match-winner in the fifth minute of injury time to complete his brace and help Swansea to their ninth win of the season.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games on Saturday, registering a comfortable 4-0 win over second-placed Ipswich Town. Crysencio Summerville scored his fourth goal of the month in that win while Joël Piroe returned to goalscoring ways after four games.

They retained their third place in the league standings following that win, though they have 45 points to their name, the same as fourth-placed Southampton.

Preston North End vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern English rivals have squared off 61 times in all competitions thus far. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with the hosts having a narrow 25-22 lead in wins and 14 games ending in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last four league meetings against the visitors and the two teams played a 1-1 draw in their two meetings in the 2019-20 campaign.

Preston North End have the second-worst defensive record in the league this term, conceding 40 goals in 23 games. On the flip side, Leeds United have the second-best goalscoring record, finding the back of the net 41 times in that period.

Preston have just one win in their last six home meetings against Leeds, suffering three defeats.

The hosts have just two wins in their last eight league outings, with both coming in away games. They have lost three games in a row at home.

Preston North End vs Leeds United Prediction

The Lilywhites have just one win in their last seven league games, suffering five defeats in that period. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet at home in the Championship this season, conceding 13 goals in their last five home games.

Emil Riis Jakobsen is a confirmed absentee for the hosts while Robbie Brady is also a doubt after picking up a calf injury in their previous outing against Swansea City.

The Whites returned to winning ways after two games and will look to continue that form in this match. They have lost just once in their last 10 league games, recording seven wins.

Luke Ayling has a knee injury and will not travel to Preston with the squad. Jamie Shackleton and Sam Byram should be available for the meeting against Birmingham City while Jaidon Anthony faces a late fitness test.

The two teams will meet for the first time in four years and will look to leave good accounts of themselves. Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the hosts' poor defensive run recently, we expect the visitors to register a comfortable win in this Boxing Day clash.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Leeds United.

Preston North End vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Crysencio Summerville to score or assist any time - Yes

