Preston North End vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Preston North End will entertain Leicester City at Deepdale in the EFL Championship on Saturday. Both teams were unbeaten in their campaign openers last week, with Preston playing a draw while Leicester registered a win.

The hosts met Queens Park Rangers last week and were held to a 1-1 away draw. An own goal from Ben Whiteman gave QPR the lead, but Milutin Osmajić leveled the score early on in the second half.

The visitors squared off against Sheffield Wednesday in their campaign opener at home. Second-half goals from Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes helped them record a 2-1 comeback win. Bilal El Khannouss provided assists for both goals.

Preston won their Carabao Cup first-round meeting 1-0 against Barrow, while Leicester City suffered a loss on penalties to Huddersfield Town.

Preston North End vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 65 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, recording 31 wins. Leicester have 17 wins and 17 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2023-24 Championship campaign, and the visitors recorded 3-0 wins in both the home and away games.

Preston North End are winless in their last seven home league games against the visitors, failing to score in four games in that period.

The hosts are winless in their last nine league games. Notably, they have conceded two goals apiece in seven games in that period.

Seven of the last 10 Championship meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Foxes are winless in competitive away games since January.

Preston North End vs Leicester City Prediction

The Lilywhites have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season, scoring one goal apiece in two games thus far. They have won just one of their last eight home games in this fixture, scoring just five goals. They are winless in their last four Championship home games, suffering two consecutive defeats.

Brad Potts, Daniel Jebbison, Jordan Thompson, Robbie Brady, and Will Keane remain sidelined with injuries. Mads Frøkjær picked up a groin injury on Tuesday and will sit this one out.

The Foxes suffered an early exit from the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have scored two goals apiece in two games this season and will look to continue that form here.

Ricardo Pereira resumed training earlier this week but did not start against Huddersfield. He faces a late fitness test. Harry Souttar is a long-term absentee, while Victor Kristiansen and Bobby De Cordova-Reid also remain sidelined.

The visitors have a good recent record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Leicester City

Preston North End vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

