Preston North End vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Fresh off the back of an emphatic victory over Manchester United, Liverpool take a trip to the Deepdale Stadium to face Preston North End in the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday.

The hosts, who brushed aside Mansfield Town, Morecambe and Cheltenham Town in the opening three rounds, will be looking to cause an upset and keep their fine cup form going.

Preston North End were denied a second win on the trot last Saturday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Blackpool.

Prior to that, Frankie McAvoy’s men claimed a 2-1 victory over Coventry City on home turf to end their four-game winless run.

Preston North End have now turned their attention to the EFL Cup where they have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, winning their three games while netting 11 goals in that time.

Meanwhile, Liverpool stamped their name as firm league title favorites last time out as they steamrolled Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford last time out.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are yet to taste defeat across all competitions this season, picking up 10 wins and three draws.

With 21 points from nine games, Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League, one point behind Chelsea, and will be looking to carry this momentum into the EFL Cup.

Preston North End vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Liverpool head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 39 wins from their previous 76 encounters. The hosts have picked up 26 wins, while 21 games have ended all square.

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-L

Liverpool Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Preston North End vs Liverpool Team News

Preston North End

The hosts will be without the services of Ched Evans, Alistair McCann, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown and Matthew Olosunde, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ched Evans, Alistair McCann, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown, Matthew Olosunde

Suspended: None

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott are currently recuperating from injuries and will miss the game. Naby Keita and James Milner will play no part in the game after both coming off injured in the match against Manchester United.

Injured: Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita, James Milner

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Preston North End (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Greg Cunningham; Josh Earl, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Sepp van den Berg; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Scott Sinclair

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Neco Williams; Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson; Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino

Preston North End vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool head into the game as one of the most in-form sides across Europe and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling by progressing into the next round. We predict they will come out victorious in this one as they boast a significantly stronger crop of players.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-3 Liverpool

