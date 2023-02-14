Preston North End vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2023

Preston North End will host Luton Town at Deepdale on Wednesday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have hit a difficult run of form in recent weeks, consequently falling behind in the race for promotion. They were beaten 3-0 by league leaders Burnley in their last league outing and could have no complaints after a toothless display that saw them attempt just five shots throughout the game.

Preston North End sit 12th in the league table with 40 points from 30 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Luton, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but are well on course to secure back-to-back playoff appearances. They were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Coventry City in their last game and perhaps deserved more from the game as they created good chances but failed to convert them.

Preston North End vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Preston and Luton. The hosts have 27 of those wins while the visitors have won 14 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The two teams have alternated wins in their last four matchups, with Preston picking up a 1-0 win in their most recent clash.

The Lilywhites are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Luton have picked up 27 points on the road in the league this season. Only Sheffield United and Burnley (28) have picked up more.

Preston have picked up 12 points on home turf this season. Only Wigan Athletic (12) have picked up fewer.

The Hatters have conceded 14 away league goals this season, the second-fewest in the Championship so far.

Preston North End vs Luton Town Prediction

Preston are on a three-game losing streak and have now lost four of their last five games across all competitions. They have lost six of their last seven home games and could struggle here.

Luton, on the other hand, have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have picked up three wins and a draw in their last four away league games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-2 Luton Town

Preston North End vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

