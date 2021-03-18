Preston North End vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Preston North End host Luton Town at Deepdale Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the Championship.

With just 13 wins from 37 games and 44 points accrued, the Lilywhites are languishing down in 16th position in the league table.

Since beating Huddersfield at the end of February, they've gone the next four games without a victory, and have won only three times in the last 14.

Alex Neil's side finished inside the top half last season for only the second time since gaining promotion to the Championship in 2015.

But the chances of repeating the trick this time around look slim.

Meanwhile, the Hatters have similar ambitions, and their recent form has been encouraging.

With three wins from the last five games, the side is 14th in the league standings with 47 points, and a win at the weekend can take them up to 10th.

Preston North End vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

In 47 meetings, Preston have won 25 times and lost only 12 games to Luton.

Advertisement

Earlier this season, the Hatters thumped Preston 3-0 in Luton.

Another three points at The Kenny! 🙌



Watch last night’s win from a Reverse Angle 👉 https://t.co/d7bbjEAaRW#COYH pic.twitter.com/m4baKtWqC9 — LutonTown (@LutonTown) March 17, 2021

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-L

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Preston North End vs Luton Town Team News

Preston North End

Patrick Bauer is the only notable absentee for the hosts as the centre-back has been out since December with an Achilles tendon rupture.

Alan Browne has been suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the loss to Middlesbrough.

Injured: Patrick Bauer

Suspended: Alan Browne

Unavailable: None

🗣 𝙋𝙧𝙚-𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚



Manager Alex Neil has arrived for his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash with Luton Town.



Updates to follow. #pnefc pic.twitter.com/lp5B6xSR4g — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 18, 2021

Luton Town

Advertisement

The visitors have a clean bill of health going into the match and have all of their key players available.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Preston North End vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Preston North End (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes; Ryan Ledson, Paul Gallagher; Tom Barkhuizen, Brad Potts, Scott Sinclair; Ched Evans.

Luton Town (3-5-2): Simon Sluga; Matty Pearson, Glen Rea, Kal Naismith; James Bree, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jordan Clark; Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.

Preston North End vs Luton Town Prediction

Preston have won their last eight home matches against Luton, a run which started in the 1980-81 season.

They have a psychological edge here, even though form is not exactly on their side.

We're going with a low-scoring draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Luton Town