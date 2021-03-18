Preston North End vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Preston North End host Luton Town at Deepdale Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the Championship.
With just 13 wins from 37 games and 44 points accrued, the Lilywhites are languishing down in 16th position in the league table.
Since beating Huddersfield at the end of February, they've gone the next four games without a victory, and have won only three times in the last 14.
Alex Neil's side finished inside the top half last season for only the second time since gaining promotion to the Championship in 2015.
But the chances of repeating the trick this time around look slim.
Meanwhile, the Hatters have similar ambitions, and their recent form has been encouraging.
With three wins from the last five games, the side is 14th in the league standings with 47 points, and a win at the weekend can take them up to 10th.
Preston North End vs Luton Town Head-To-Head
In 47 meetings, Preston have won 25 times and lost only 12 games to Luton.
Earlier this season, the Hatters thumped Preston 3-0 in Luton.
Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-L
Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W
Preston North End vs Luton Town Team News
Preston North End
Patrick Bauer is the only notable absentee for the hosts as the centre-back has been out since December with an Achilles tendon rupture.
Alan Browne has been suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the loss to Middlesbrough.
Injured: Patrick Bauer
Suspended: Alan Browne
Unavailable: None
Luton Town
The visitors have a clean bill of health going into the match and have all of their key players available.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Preston North End vs Luton Town Predicted XI
Preston North End (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes; Ryan Ledson, Paul Gallagher; Tom Barkhuizen, Brad Potts, Scott Sinclair; Ched Evans.
Luton Town (3-5-2): Simon Sluga; Matty Pearson, Glen Rea, Kal Naismith; James Bree, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jordan Clark; Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.
Preston North End vs Luton Town Prediction
Preston have won their last eight home matches against Luton, a run which started in the 1980-81 season.
They have a psychological edge here, even though form is not exactly on their side.
We're going with a low-scoring draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Luton Town