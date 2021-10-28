Preston North End vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Preston North End will welcome Luton Town to Deepdale for a matchday 15 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side were eliminated from the League Cup with a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at the same ground on Wednesday. Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi scored second-half goals to help the Reds secure progress to the quarterfinals.

Luton Town have not been in action since they secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Hull City on home turf last weekend. Elijah Adebayo scored the match-winner in the 17th minute.

The victory saw the Hatters climb to fifth place in the standings, having garnered 21 points from 14 matches. Preston North End are in 19th place on 15 points.

Preston North End vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 48 occasions in the past and Preston North End have a superior record with 25 wins to their name.

Luton Town were victorious in 13 previous matches while 10 games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when a late own goal by Daniel Iversen saw Luton Town secure a 1-0 victory away from home.

The hosts have lost three of their last five games in all competitions while Luton Town are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league.

Preston North End form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Luton Town form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Preston North End vs Luton Town Team News

Preston North End

Ched Evans (foot), Connor Wickham (hamstring), Isaiah Brown (achilles tendon) and Matthew Olosunde (heel) are all unavailable due to fitness issues.

Alan Browne has served out his suspension for the double booking he received against Blackpool.

Injuries: Ched Evans, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown, Matthew Olosunde

Suspension: None

Preston North End FC @pnefc



#pnefc 🗣 Head coach Frankie McAvoy is back in front of the media this morning as we look ahead to Saturday’s game against Luton Town at Deepdale. 🗣 Head coach Frankie McAvoy is back in front of the media this morning as we look ahead to Saturday’s game against Luton Town at Deepdale. #pnefc https://t.co/ccdklR8AfI

Luton Town

Luke Berry sustained a knee injury in the first half against Hull City and is unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Luke Berry

Suspension: None

Preston North End vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Preston North End (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen (GK); Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Greg Cunningham; Josh Earl, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Sepp van den Berg; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Scott Sinclair

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga (GK); Amari'i Bell, Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Pelly Ruddock Glen Rea, Gabriel Osho; Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

Preston North End vs Luton Town Prediction

Preston North End have a strong home record and that could be the only source of comfort for a side that have been inconsistent this term. Luton Town, by contrast, have been the opposite and will seek maximum points to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The visitors' success has been found on a stringent defense that has kept clean sheets in four of their last five games. We are backing this trend to continue in a goalless stalemate.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Preston North End 0-0 Luton Town

Edited by Shardul Sant