Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

Preston North End will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce when they go head-to-head with Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

Micheal Carrick’s side have lost their last three visits to the Deepdale Stadium and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this poor run.

Preston North End picked up consecutive wins for the first time this year as they edged out Cardiff City 2-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium last Saturday.

Ryan Lowe’s men have now gone three consecutive games without defeat, picking up seven points from a possible nine since a 2-1 loss against Leeds United on January 21.

With 45 points from 31 matches, Preston are currently 10th in the Championship table, just two points off the playoff places.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, failed to find their feet as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Bristol City at the Riverside Stadium last weekend.

Carrick’s men have now failed to win their last four matches, claiming two draws and losing twice, including a 6-1 defeat against Chelsea in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash on January 23.

With 41 points from 30 matches, Middlesbrough are currently 12th in the league table, level on points with Watford and Bristol City.

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 49 wins from the last 108 meetings between the sides, Middlesbrough boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Preston North End have picked up 34 wins since their first encounter in January 1892, while 25 games have ended all square.

Preston have won their last three home games against Middlesbrough, scoring nine goals and conceding twice since a 2-0 loss in January 2020.

Middlesbrough are on a run of just one win in their five Championship games since the turn of the year while losing twice and claiming one draw.

Preston have won three of their last four home matches, with a 1-0 loss against Sheffield Wednesday on December 29 being the exception.

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough have run out of steam in recent weeks and will head into Wednesday’s game in search of a morale-boosting result. However, Preston have hit their stride once again and we see them claiming the desired result.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-1 Middlesbrough

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Preston to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last nine clashes)