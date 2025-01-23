Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Preston North End will host Middlesbrough at Deepdale on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of securing a third consecutive top-half league finish as they sit 16th in the table with 34 points from 28 matches.

They beat out-of-form Watford 2-1 in their last match, with Milutin Osmajic scoring a goal in either half to secure the points for the Lilywhites and hand them their first win at Vicarage Road in nearly two decades.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have endured disappointing results in recent matches but remain on course for the promotion playoffs. They picked up their first win since New Year's Day on Tuesday, beating West Bromwich Albion 2-0 via efforts from Hayden Hackney and Ben Doak.

Trending

The visitors have climbed up to fifth in the league standings following Tuesday's victory and will be looking to add to their 44 points when they head to northwestern England this weekend.

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 110 meetings between Preston and Middlesbrough. The home side have won 35 of those games while the visitors have won 49 times, with their other 26 contests ending level.

The visitors have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Boro are the second-highest-scoring side in the English second-tier this season with a goal tally of 46.

Five of Preston's seven league wins this season have come on home ground.

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Preston have won two of their last three matches and have lost just one of their last seven. They are unbeaten in their last eight matches at Deepdale and will be looking to extend that streak come Saturday.

Middlesbrough's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that on Saturday. They have failed to impress on the road in recent games and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-2 Middlesbrough

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback