Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 22

Preston North End and Middlesbrough will battle for three points at Deepdale in an EFL Championship matchday 18 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat away to Blackpool last weekend. Jerry Yates scored a brace and provided an assist to guide the Seasiders to all three points.

Middlesbrough could not be separated in a goalless stalemate against Huddersfield Town on home turf.

The draw saw them remain in the 21st spot, having garnered 17 points from 16 matches. They are above the relegation zone on goals scored. Preston North End sit in 12th place with 22 points to show for their efforts in 17 games.

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 105 occasions in the past. Preston North End have 33 wins to their name, while Middlesbrough were victorious in 47 previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Preston claimed a comfortable 4-1 home win.

Preston have a joint league-high four clean sheets at home in eight matches but they have won just one home game all season.

Middlesbrough have kept as many clean sheets (two) in their last five matches as they did in their opening 12 competitive games of the season.

Seven of Preston North End's eight competitive home games this term saw one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Middlesbrough's last seven matches have produced two goals or fewer.

Three of the last five head-to-head fixtures saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Preston North End kickstarted the season with seven consecutive clean sheets. But their rock-solid defensive form seems to have been ages ago, with the Lilywhites having conceded 10 goals across their last five matches.

Middlesbrough recently appointed former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in his first permanent managerial role.

Although one team could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-0 Middlesbrough

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Seven of Preston North End's eight competitive home games this term saw one or both sides fail to find the back of the net).

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Middlesbrough's last seven matches have produced two goals or fewer).

