Preston North End vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Preston North End sit in 15th position with 20 points after 16 games, and will go three games unbeaten should they avoid defeat in this midweek match against Middlesbrough.

Three points could take them into the top half, but they will need certain results elsewhere to go their way.

Middlesbrough’s loss to Stoke City last time out meant they slipped further away from the top six, now three points from the playoffs.

One positive they can focus on is their impressive defensive record, having conceded just 11 goals so far this campaign – something that could come into play this week.

Full-Time: #pnefc 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers



It ends all square at Deepdale. pic.twitter.com/jGMco7JdyN — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) December 5, 2020

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Head-to-head

Preston have not defeated Middlesbrough at home since 1972, having only beaten them twice in the 21 games since their last win on home soil.

This fixture last season in January ended 2-0 to the visitors, condemning the hosts to their fourth defeat in five home games against Boro.

In the 101 fixtures between the pair, Middlesbrough have claimed 46 victories and suffered 30 losses, drawing on 25 occasions.

Advertisement

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Team News

Ben Pearson, who recently returned from injury, had to go off after half an hour with another knock and looks to be missing for another couple of months.

Patrick Bauer will also be unavailable for the rest of the season after suffering a recent Achilles injury.

Injured: Louis Moult, Paul Gallagher, Andrew Hughes, Ben Pearson, Patrick Bauer, Josh Earl, Billy Bodin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Darnell Fisher

Despite netting a brace in the game before last, there was no place for Duncan Watmore in Neil Warnock’s side at the weekend.

He could be handed another opportunity in this game, though, with Britt Assombalonga coming in to lead the line in place of Chuba Akpom.

Anfernee Dijksteel is a doubt after being omitted from the matchday squad last time out.

Injured: Grant Hall, Ashley Fletcher

Doubtful: Anfernee Dijksteel

Suspended: None

"You could see it was difficult for us to get any momentum, but we need more quality in the final third"https://t.co/3Ya5ysQbtg — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) December 5, 2020

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Preston North End predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd, Alan Browne, Paul Hintington, Ben Davies, Joe Rafferty, Brad Potts, Ryan Ledson, Tom Barkhuizen, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis Jakobsen

Advertisement

Middlesbrough predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli, Djed Spence, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola, Jonny Howson, George Saville, Marcus Tavernier, Marvin Johnson, Britt Assombalonga, Duncan Watmore

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Prediction

If you had to argue which team needs the win more in their respective circumstances, Middlesbrough may just tip it.

The hosts have been pretty dire at home while Boro will be seething from dropping needless points against league rivals recently. That will motivate them to avenge their arrears, and we expect Middlesbrough to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Middlesbrough