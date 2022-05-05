Preston North End vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Preston North End will host Middlesbrough at the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on the final matchday of the 2021-22 season.

The Lilywhites are looking to complete their first league double over Boro since the 1971-72, having beaten them 2-1 in November. They recently ended a three-game winless run with a 3-1 defeat of bottom dwellers Barnsley, and are now aiming to finish the season on a high. Peterborough also stand a chance of finishing higher than the 13th position they finished in last season but need sides above them to drop points.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are just two points off the playoff zone for Premier League promotion as they look to finish in the top six. Sixth-placed Luton Town are two points clear of them. Boro need them to drop points against Reading while winning their own match against Preston.

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head

Middlesbrough have won 47 of their 104 clashes with Preston, who've beaten them 32 times. That includes a 2-1 victory in the November reverse at Middlesbrough.

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W.

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D.

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Team News

Preston North End

The Lilywhites may not have Patrick Bauer for the season finale after the defender went off with illness in their last game. However, on the bright side, Andrew Hughes could return from a toe injury.

Injured: Ryan Ledson, Tom Barkhuizen.

Doubtful: Patrick Bauer, Ched Evans.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Middlesbrough

The Boro have a clean bill of health coming into the final matchday of the season and might as well play the same lineup that beat Stoke City on Saturday.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Predicted XIs

Preston North End (3-5-2): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Bambo Diaby, Liam Lindsay; Brad Potts, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Cameron Archer.

Middlesbrough (3-5-2): Luke Daniels; Anfernee Dijksteel, Daniel Fry, Paddy McNair; Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Riley McGree, Marcus Tavernier; Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar.

Preston North End vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Preston can be a tough team to beat on home soil, but their defence has been ruthlessly exposed lately. Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have looked dangerous in attack and could exploit Preston's defensive vulnerabilities.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Middlesbrough.

